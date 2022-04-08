NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

Unfortunately, there will only be five NHL games on Friday. However, as long as there’s one game, we can still make money. Below, we’ll help bettors earn some cash by breaking down the top NHL picks and predictions for the games today.

NHL Games On Friday

Bruins vs Lightning

Sabres vs Panthers

Islanders vs Hurricanes

Wild vs Blues

Avalanche vs Jets

NHL Picks and Predictions – Friday – April 8

Fans who want to wager on NHL games tonight should go to BetOnline, which has the best NHL odds for today’s games.

Check out our NHL choices and predictions for tonight’s play before placing your best NHL bets.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins Prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins matching up would typically be one of the best games of the night. However, the Bruins will have a few tough injuries in this one as Hampus Lindholm is likely to not play and David Pastrnak is out.

Considering that those are two of the best players on the Bruins roster, it’s going to be a significantly tough thing to overcome against arguably the best team in the NHL.

Although the Bruins are going to have a tough time winning this game because of both of those injuries, we must also realize that the Tampa Bay Lightning have struggled mightily over their past few weeks. They will be coming into this one on a three-game losing streak and have only managed to win four of their last 10 games.

The biggest reason for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s recent struggles is because of their inability to keep the puck out of the net. They have allowed at least four goals in every one of their last three games.

Even with the Lightning not keeping the puck out of the net, I do still think that this is a night where they get back on track because of the injuries to Boston.

Take the Lightning to win outright.

Islanders vs Hurricanes Prediction

The Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders is another game that could get interesting, even with the Hurricanes only winning five of their last 10.

Fortunately for Carolina, during their struggles, they’ve been able to play arguably the worst two teams in their conference. Obviously, the New York Islanders are not as bad of a team as let’s say the New Jersey Devils or Philadelphia Flyers, but they’re still in the bottom half of the Metropolitan Division. The Buffalo Sabres, who the Carolina Hurricanes just recently beat, are in the bottom half of the Atlantic Division.

To me, this is exactly what the Carolina Hurricanes needed. They needed a few games where they are significantly better than their opponents to get back on track and they’re going to do exactly that on Friday once again.

Take the Carolina Hurricanes to win outright.

Best NHL Bets Today – Friday, April 8

My favorite bet of the night is going to be taking the Carolina Hurricanes to win outright. For every reason that I talked about above, I think that this is the perfect time for Carolina to truly get back on track and continue proving to everybody that not only are they one of the best teams in the NHL, but a team that has a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

The New York Islanders have also played poorly away from their home ice, and although that could be due to them not having a home arena to play on for the first few weeks, they still haven’t done much outside of the UBS Arena the past few months.