Sharks general manager Doug Wilson resigns

San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson of Ottawa, Ontario resigned as the team’s general manager on Thursday according to Frank Seravalli of dailyfaceoff.com. Wilson had not been with the Sharks as their GM since November because of a medical condition.

Wilson had been the Sharks general manager since May 13, 2003. At the time, Wilson was replacing Dean Lombardi.

According to Curtis Pashelka of the Oroville Mercury Register, Wilson led the Sharks to the most National Hockey League regular season points from 2003 to the start of the 2021-22 regular season. In that time period, the Sharks had 1616 points, one more point than the Boston Bruins.

Despite all of the regular season success San Jose had, they still have not been able to win the Stanley Cup. The closest they came was reaching the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals, but San Jose lost in six games to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sharks are currently in seventh place in the Pacific Division with 67 points. They have a record of 29 wins, 32 losses, and nine losses in extra time.

As a player, Wilson was a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman. He spent 16 seasons in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks from 1977 to 1993. In 1024 games, Wilson had 237 goals and 590 assists for 827 points.

Since November, the Sharks interim general manager has been Joe Will of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Will has been with the Sharks ever since they joined the National Hockey League in 1990-91. He has held the positions of director of scouting (1990 to 1997), assistant general manager (1997 to 2004), director of hockey operations (2004 to 2011), and assistant general manager again since 2011. Will has also been the general manager of the Sharks’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Worcester Sharks from 2013 to 2015, and then the San Jose Barracuda for the last seven seasons. In addition to holding a managerial role with the Sharks, Will has also been the Sharks’ vice president in 2019-20, and in 2021-22.

It will now be interesting to see if the Sharks drop the interim tag on Will, or they look to hire elsewhere. The Sharks do have some strong building blocks within their player personnel that could make them competitive again in the near future.