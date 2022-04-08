Golf

The Top 5 Ontario Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Gia Nguyen
top 5 ontario sports betting sites for the masters

In Ontario, sports betting launched just in time for golf fans to bet on The Masters.

Tiger Woods is back in action and golf fans can legally bet on The Masters for the first time in 2022.

With Woods making his return to professional golf at Augusta National, Ontario sports betting sites are giving away free bets for The Masters this weekend. That means Canadians can pick a Masters winner without risking their own cash.

Below, we’ll break down the top five Ontario sports betting sites for The Masters and the golf betting offers available at the best online sportsbooks.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Single game sports betting is legal in Ontario, which means that Canadians can bet on The Masters for the first time in 2022.

Below, we’ll break down the best Ontario sports betting sites for The Masters this weekend.

  1. PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters
  2. Bodog – $400 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters
  3. SportsInteraction – 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $500 in Free Golf Bets
  4. MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters
  5. BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Masters

RELATED: Public Bets on Tiger Woods, Sportsbooks Move Masters Betting Odds

Masters Betting in Ontario — How to Watch The Masters in Ontario

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10
  • 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000
  • 💸Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000
  • 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
  • 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com
  • Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia
  • 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

After the first round at Augusta, the Masters odds have changed with Cameron Smith leading the field at +550. Smith currently is second on the leaderboard after shooting four under par but is only one stroke back of the lead.

Meanwhile, Sungjae Im sits atop The Masters leaderboard with an opening-round 67. Despite being the No.1 player after Round 1, the top Ontario sports betting sites have him at +900 odds to win The Masters.

After shooting -1 under par in Round 1, Tiger Woods also moved up the Masters leaderboard with +2500 odds heading into Round 2.

While Woods opened at The Masters at +4500 odds, the five-time Masters Champion made an impressive return to action. Woods is currently 1-under 71 Round 1 and looks healthy enough to give a good fight for the green jacket this weekend. Woods is one of the most popular golf betting picks this weekend, with the public betting heavy on him to win his sixth green jacket.

Check out the list below for the best Masters odds from BetOnline, one of the top Ontario sports betting sites.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play
Cameron Smith +550 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +650 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +800 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +900 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +1200 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +1700 BetOnline logo
Tiger Woods +2500 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +2500 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +2800 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2800 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +3300 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3300 BetOnline logo
Rory McIlroy +3300 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Ontario

Now that the Ontario sports betting market is in full swing, the top golf betting sites are boosting bankrolls for the Masters this weekend. Golf fans can swing their way to $3,050 in free Ontario sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free.

To learn more about the best Ontario sports betting bonuses available for The Masters, scroll down below.

1. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters

One of the top Ontario sports betting sites, PowBet offer a wide variety of golf betting offers for The Masters this weekend

🏆 Founded 2021
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Welcome Bonus, up to $150
Recommended For Best Golf Betting Offers In Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, MuchBetter, Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

PowBet offers $150 in golf betting offers for The Masters this weekend. Golf fans can take advantage of single-game betting in Canada with a wide variety of Masters betting lines and props offered at PowBet.

PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
  • Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $300
  • No Rollover Requirement
  • Must Use Within 7 days

Click on the button below to get your free golf bets for The Masters at PowBet, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.

Get Free Masters Bets

2. Bodog — $400 Sports Betting Bonus for The 2022 Masters

Canadians can get free golf betting offers at top Ontario sports betting sites for The Masters

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $400
Recommended For Free Golf Betting Bonuses in Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Antigua
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bodog is one of the best golf betting sites in Canada. With $400 in free Ontario sports betting bonuses and the ability to request custom bets, Bodog helps Canadians cash in on the green at The Masters.

Bodog Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Claim Welcome Bonus
  • Minimum Deposit of $20
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $400
  • 5x Rollover Requirement

To claim your free Ontario sports betting bonuses for The Masters this weekend, click on the button below.

Join Bodog Now

3. SportsInteraction — 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500 in Free Golf Bets

Take advantage of single game sports betting in canada this weekend by betting on the Masters for free

🏆 Founded 1997
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Best Live Masters Betting Odds
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, InstaDebit, iDebit, PaySafeCard, Interac,eCheck, ecoPayz
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Canada
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

A Canadian sportsbook, SportsInteraction is great for online sports betting in Ontario. SportsInteraction offers competitive Masters odds and gives away $500 in free golf bets to first-time customers in Ontario.

SportsInteraction Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer
  • Minimum Deposit of $20
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Must place a qualifying bet at 1.5 odds or higher
  • Free Bets expire in 45 days

Click on the button below to get your free golf betting offers for The Masters at SportsInteraction, one of the top Ontario sports betting sites.

Join SportsInteraction Now

4. MyBookie — $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters

One of the best golf betting sites on the canada sports betting market, MyBookie offers the most competitive Masters odds

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #4 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Canadians can take advantage of $1,000 in free golf betting offers at MyBookie. One of the best Ontario sports betting sites, MyBookie offers odd boosts for The Masters this weekend.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on The Masters for free at MyBookie, click on the button below to receive your free golf betting offers.

Join MyBookie Now

5. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters

One of the top online sportsbooks to visit to cash in on online sports betting in Ontario, BetOnline gives away free golf bets this weekend for The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #5 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans in Ontario can bet on The Masters for free at BetOnline. With two free PGA Tour bets and $1,000 in free golf betting offers, BetOnline takes online sports betting in Ontario to a whole new level for The Masters.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click on the button below to place your free Masters bet at BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites in Ontario.

Join BetOnline Now
Golf  
Golf News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
