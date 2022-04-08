UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Weigh-in Results

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie takes place tomorrow on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Headlining the main event will the Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (23-1-0) taking on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-6-0) for the Featherweight Championship. In the co-main event is current Bantamweight Champion Aljamain “Funkmaster” Sterling (20-3-0) taking on Petr Yan (16-2-0).

Before the UFC 273 can start, all 26 fighters need to weigh in and make weight. The UFC 273 weighs in took place Friday morning from Jacksonville and both Championship fights are official after all 4 fighters have made championship weight. Both Alex Volkanovski and The Korean Zombie have weighed in at 144.5 lbs, under the 145lbs weight limit.

The co-main event headliners have also made weight with Aljamain Sterling getting a little emotional after coming in at 134.5 lbs and Petr Yan weighing in at 134, both under the 135lbs weight limit.

The anticipated matchup between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev is also official, with both fighters coming in at 170 lbs.

UFC 273 Fighters to miss weight

Women’s Bantamweight fight Kay Hansen missed weight tipping the scales at 118.5 lbs and looked visibly upset after missing the 116 lbs limit by 2.5lbs. Kay Hansen will not weigh in again and will forfeit 20% of her fight purse, but the UFC has reported that the fight is on. There was a brief moment of uncertainty after Kay Hansen missed weight where it was rumored that Kay Hansen wanted the fight called off. However, the UFC later confirmed that Hansen will be fined and the fight will continue.

Bantamweight fighter Julio Arce (17-5) also missed weight, coming in at 136.5, which is 0.5 lbs more than the bantamweight limit. Arce was the last fighter to weigh-in which signals that he was trying up until the last minute to make weight. This fight with Daniel Santos is not yet official.

The full UFC 273 weigh-in results are below:

Main Card: 10 pm EST

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5), Featherweight title

Petr Yan (134) vs. Aljamain Sterling (134.5), Bantamweight title

Khamzat Chimaev (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (170), Weighterweight

Tecia Torres (115.5) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.5), women’s Strawweight

Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs. Mark Madsen (155), Lightweights

Prelims: 8 pm EST

Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5), Welterweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (253), heavyweights

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5), women’s bantamweights

Mike Malott (170.5) vs. Mickey Gall (170.5), welterweights

Early Prelims: 6:15 pm EST

Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266), Heavyweight

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5), Middleweights

Piera Rodriguez (115) vs. Kay Hansen ( 118.5 ), women’s strawweight

), women’s strawweight Julio Arce (136.5) vs. Daniel Santos (135), bantamweights

