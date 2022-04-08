What Sports to Watch on TV This Weekend April 9 & 10

One of the most brilliant produced sporting events every year is the Masters. The first major of the men’s golf calendar headlines this weekend in sports.

The Top 5 Sports to Watch on TV This Weekend April 9 & 10

5) Los Angeles FC @ LA Galaxy

In one of the most intriguing rivalries in Major League Soccer, Los Angeles FC will take on the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer action (FOX, Saturday, 7:30 PM ET). The rivalry has been in existence ever since Los Angeles FC was an expansion team in 2018. Usually expansion teams struggle in the early going, but just like the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League, Los Angeles FC has had instant success. In the first two seasons, they had a record of 37 wins, 13 losses, and 18 draws.

4) Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

The third race of the 2022 IndyCar season takes place on Sunday with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (NBC, Sunday, 3:30 PM ET). Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand won the opening auto race of the 2022 IndyCar season in St. Petersburg for his first career IndyCar win. That was followed by a victory by 2017 and 2019 IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden of the United States in Fort Worth, Texas on March 20.

3) Washington Capitals @ Pittsburgh Penguins

In this NHL battle between two teams that are playoff bound, the Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Washington Capitals (ABC, Saturday, 3 p.m. ET). This is the second straight week that the Penguins have been on ABC. Last week, the Penguins lost 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche. The Penguins and Capitals are third and fourth respectively in the Metropolitan Division, with both teams comfortably in a playoff spot. The game also features two of the game’s best over the last 20 years in Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin.

2) Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball (ESPN, Sunday, 7 p.m.) has the American League East rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees from Yankee Stadium. In 2021, these two teams were so evenly matched, they had identical records of 92 wins and 70 losses, and both made the playoffs on the final day of the season.

1) The Masters

The final two rounds of the Masters takes place this weekend on CBS (third round, Saturday, 3 p.m., and fourth round, Sunday, 2 p.m.). All the eyes will obviously be on Tiger Woods, but this weekend the golf world will also be focused on the leaders. At this time, Sung-jae Im of South Korea leads Cameron Smith of Australia by a stroke. Im is at -5.