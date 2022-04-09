Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (April 9)

Unfortunately, there are only going to be four games on the NBA schedule on Saturday. With the playoffs happening in just a week, bettors aren’t going to have much more time to profit on the NBA regular season. However, check out our best NBA picks and parlay of the day to have some money heading into the playoffs.

NBA Games On Saturday

76ers vs Pacers

Pelicans vs Grizzlies

Warriors vs Spurs

Kings vs Clippers

Best NBA Bets – Saturday, April 9

Below, we’re going to go over two picks and one parlay that bettors should be able to profit from at BetOnline.

Memphis Grizzlies -6.5 vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies against the New Orleans Pelicans might actually be one of the more interesting games of the night. Considering that Ja Morant is going to return for Memphis, we should see them going their hardest to get ready for the playoffs.

Morant has missed the last nine games for Memphis due to knee soreness, and although they were able to go 7-2 in that span, getting their best player back is certainly a confidence booster for this Grizzlies team.

Even with the New Orleans Pelicans needing this one more than the Memphis Grizzlies for a better spot in the play-in tournament, I can’t imagine a way that they’re going to be able to keep this one close. They have looked much better ever since Cj McCollum arrived in New Orleans, but even with that, the return of Ja Morant should spark a different type of fire into Memphis to get a win.

Take the Grizzlies -6.5.

Golden State Warriors -7 vs San Antonio Spurs

The Golden State Warriors against the San Antonio Spurs is going to be an interesting matchup. It is likely that Dejounte Murray is not going to play for San Antonio, which leads me to want to take Golden State in this one. Unfortunately, because there are only going to be four NBA games on Saturday, we have to go with what I think are going to be the two best bets and Golden State -6.5 is going to be one of those.

The Golden State Warriors haven’t necessarily been playing great basketball the past few months, but they’ve managed to win three straight games and this could be the start of them getting back on track right before the playoffs.

Take Golden State -7.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

Because of all the reasons above, I’m only going to have those two plays as the parlay. The only other game that could be bet on is the Los Angeles Clippers against the Sacramento Kings and considering that the Clippers are a 12-point favorite, I do have my worries about them covering in that one. It seems safest to take these two picks and hope that they can come through for us on Saturday.