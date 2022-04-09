Ryan Garcia returns to action this Saturday as he faces Emmanuel Tagoe in a catchweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The former WBC interim lightweight champion steps in as a heavy betting favorite on Saturday in his first bout since defeating Luke Campbell for the WBC gold last January. California sports betting fans can back the California-born boxing champion, Ryan Garcia, on Saturday night, while cashing in on a number of great betting offers from the top California sports betting sites for wagering on boxing.

California Sports Betting | How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

🥊 Boxing Event: Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe 🏆 Weight Limit: 139lbs | Catchweight

139lbs | Catchweight 📅 Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET 🏟 Where is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 📊 Boxing Records: Ryan Garcia 21-0 | Emmanuel Tagoe 32-1

Ryan Garcia 21-0 | Emmanuel Tagoe 32-1 🎲 Boxing Betting Odds: Garcia -1500 | Tagoe +750

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Odds | Boxing Fight Odds

Let’s take a look at the boxing odds the fight tonight.

Boxing Betting Odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe | Moneyline

Check out the moneyline Garcia vs Tagoe fight odds from BetOnline below.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Ryan Garcia -1500 Emmanuel Tagoe +750

Boxing Odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe | Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the odds on the over/under of total rounds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

Boxing Stats — Garcia vs Tagoe | California Sports Betting Trends

As is the case when betting on any other sport, statistical betting trends, win/loss records, and key biographical details are always essential to be aware of before placing your bets on boxing. Let’s break down the applicable information and statistical data for this weekend’s big fight between Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe.

Ryan Garcia — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 23

23 Born: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Height: 5’10

5’10 Reach: 70″

70″ Pro Boxing Record: 21-0

Emmanuel Tagoe — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

33 Born: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Height: 5’8

5’8 Reach: N/A

N/A Pro Boxing Record: 32-1

Boxing Betting Trends — Garcia vs Tagoe

5 of the last 6 Ryan Garcia fights have gone Under the betting total

Ryan Garcia has won 5 of his last 6 fights by way of stoppage

Emmanuel Tagoe has gone the distance in 4 of his last 6 professional fights

Ryan Garcia Boxing Picks | Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Prediction

Ryan Garcia is currently riding a streak of five straight stoppage victories heading into Saturday’s match-up vs Emmanuel Tagoe. Garcia’s last appearance was a seventh-round stoppage win over bantamweight olympian Luke Campbell back in 2021, the furthest the twenty-three-year-old boxing phenom has reached in a fight since his majority decision win over Carlos Morales back in 2018.

In that stretch, Garcia has had five straight in-ring appearances, with all five fights going under the betting total. On Saturday night, the betting total is steeply lined at 4.5 rounds, with the market expecting Garcia to take Tagoe out within just thirteen minutes of fighting action. While it may seem like a tough ask, Ryan Garcia has proven to consistently reach beyond expectations, and there’s no reason to doubt he will do very much of the same on Saturday night in San Antonio. With this in mind, bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe to go Under the 4.5 rounds betting total at the current price of -110. Enjoy the fight.

