Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Ryan Garcia returns to action as the boxing phenom takes on Emmanuel Tagoe on Saturday night in San Antonio, Texas. Garcia is a massive betting favorite in his first appearance since winning the interim WBC lightweight in January of last year. Due to a hand injury, Garcia was stripped of the title and has been inactive for over a year. On Saturday, the twenty-three-year-old lightweight looks to solidify his position as one of the best lightweights in the world with a signature win over the African champion Emmanuel Tagoe.

How to Bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe in Texas

While Texas sports betting is still not recognized as state law, wagering on Ryan Garcia’s big boxing return tonight is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe, check out the instructions below.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

With Ryan Garcia lined as such a colossal betting favorite in Saturday night’s bout against Emmanuel Tagoe, Texas sports betting fans may be looking to alternative markets for ways to back the young boxing sensation. Luckily, a number of great Texas sports betting sites offer odds on the exact method of victory, round-by-round outcome props, and even odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance. For more boxing props to bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe, check out the best Texas sports betting sites listed below.

Texas Sports Betting | How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

🥊 Boxing Event: Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe 🏆 Weight Limit: 139lbs | Catchweight

139lbs | Catchweight 📅 Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET 🏟 Where is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 📊 Boxing Records: Ryan Garcia 21-0 | Emmanuel Tagoe 32-1

Ryan Garcia 21-0 | Emmanuel Tagoe 32-1 🎲 Boxing Betting Odds: Garcia -1500 | Tagoe +750

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Odds | Boxing Fight Odds

Texas sports betting fans can wager on Saturday night’s big Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe fight with a number of great Texas sportsbooks. Let’s take a look at the odds posted.

Boxing Betting Odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe | Moneyline

Check out the moneyline odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe from BetOnline below.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Ryan Garcia -1500 Emmanuel Tagoe +750

Boxing Odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe | Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the odds on the over/under of total rounds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

Boxing Stats — Garcia vs Tagoe | Boxing Betting Trends

As is the case when betting on any other sport, statistical betting trends, win/loss records, and key biographical details are always essential to be aware of before placing your bets on boxing. Let’s break down the applicable information and statistical data for this weekend’s big fight between Ryan Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe.

Ryan Garcia — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 23

23 Born: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Height: 5’10

5’10 Reach: 70″

70″ Pro Boxing Record: 21-0

Emmanuel Tagoe — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

33 Born: Accra, Ghana

Ghana Height: 5’8

5’8 Reach: N/A

N/A Pro Boxing Record: 32-1

Boxing Betting Trends — Garcia vs Tagoe

5 of the last 6 Ryan Garcia fights have gone Under the betting total

Ryan Garcia has won 5 of his last 6 fights by way of stoppage

Emmanuel Tagoe has gone the distance in 4 of his last 6 professional fights

Ryan Garcia Boxing Picks | Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Prediction and Best Bets

Ryan Garcia is currently on a streak of five straight fights with wins inside the distance. Garcia has not reached the eighth round of a fight, since his majority decision win over Carlos Morales back in September of 2018. Since then, Garcia has picked up five stoppage victories within seven rounds or fewer. On Saturday night, the betting total is set at a steep line of 4.5 rounds, with the betting market expecting Garcia to take Tagoe out within just 13 minutes or less. Garcia has continuously overcome the expectations on his rise to boxing dominance, and there are no signs that Saturday night will be any different. With this in mind, bet on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe to go Under 4.5 rounds on Saturday night at the current price of -110.

