Can Chris Bassitt Do Enough For Mets While deGrom Is Out?

Chris Bassitt, the newly acquired pitcher for the New York Mets, made his debut on Saturday. He pitched six innings in his first game allowing three hits, zero runs, one walk, and eight strikeouts.

Bassitt is one of those pitchers who will keep the ball in the yard, throw a lot of strikes, and strike out hitters at an above-average rate. With the Oakland Athletics in 2021, he finished the season with a 3.15 ERA and a 12-4 record.

Given that Oakland wasn’t nearly as good as the current New York Mets team, Bassitt’s numbers are likely to improve from last year.

Although Bassitt was viewed as a third starter when he signed with the New York Mets, the news that Jacob deGrom may be out for the first few months of the regular season raises the question of whether Bassitt will be able to do enough for the Mets to not miss deGrom as much as they have in the past.

The New York Mets were one of the best teams in the NL East before deGrom went down a year ago. They finished third in the division after he was injured, missing out on the playoffs.

Although Chris Bassitt is a top-tier pitcher, it would be difficult to claim that anyone in the new world is as good on the mound as deGrom. Even if Bassitt isn’t the same caliber of a pitcher as deGrom, if he can continue to give the New York Mets innings like he has done throughout his career and in his first start with the organization, the Mets will be in a much better position than many are projecting.

Even with Jacob deGrom’s injury, the Mets will be able to become the team they want to be if Bassitt can continue to pitch how he has for the past few seasons.

His first start for New York should have Mets fans ecstatic.