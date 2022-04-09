Former Saint Peter’s Standout Doug Edert Reportedly Transferring To Bryant

Former Saint Peter’s University and March Madness star Doug Edert is reportedly transferring to Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Bryant is another mid-major school somewhat similar to Saint Peter’s. They also made the tournament but failed to make it out of the first round after losing to Wright State, 93-82.

When looking at what Bryant was able to do a season ago, it makes sense why he decided to go there. Although their season might not have been as impressive as St. Peter’s, going 22-10 overall and 15-2 in the conference while winning the Conference Championship is certainly an achievement in itself. Obviously, no other mid-major school in the entire country had as impressive of a season as St. Peter’s, considering that they were the only mid-major school to be in the Elite Eight.

When looking at the fit for Edert at Bryant, it’s easy to tell why they wanted him. They run an offense that shoots plenty of open three-point shots and with the way Edert can run around screens, he should fit right into Bryants’ offensive system.

Doug Edert made a name in the NCAA Tournament due to his incredible mustache and clutch shot-making. He had 20 points against the University of Kentucky and 13 against Murray State, with some clutch free throws in both of those wins.

It’s somewhat questionable why Edert is going to go to a different mid-major school and one that certainly isn’t as good as the Peacocks. However, St. Peter’s has yet to hire a head coach after Shaheen Holloway left for Seton Hall almost two weeks ago.

With all of the hype he has, it’s going to be interesting to see if he is going to live up to it because many are expecting big things from him. He had consistent play with Saint Peter’s throughout his career as a Peacock, but with the expectations that he is going to have around him now, it will be interesting to see the type of play we will see from him.