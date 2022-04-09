UFC 273 will feature a championship doubleheader inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. With the return of UFC to the pay-per-view market, Chan Sung Jung known as the Korean Zombie will challenge the featherweight title against reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski.

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 273 in California

🥊 UFC Pay Per View: UFC 273

UFC 273 📅 UFC 273 Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0

Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski (-800) | Korean Zombie (+500)

UFC 273 Odds | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t lost a fight in the better part of a decade. The Australian fighter enters the octagon on Saturday as heavy favorite to defend his title for the third time priced at -800 odds at the best California sports betting sites. Volkanovski is an elite competitor who consistently enters every fight with the correct strategy.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie is stepping in for sidelined Max Holloway. The Korean fighter is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in June 2021. He is mostly a striker landing 4.07 strikes per minute and only averaging 0.82 takedowns every 15 minutes. While the Korean Zombie is a really physical pocket boxer, he finds himself as a major underdog in the octagon at +500 odds.

Check out the best UFC 273 fight odds for Korean Zombie vs Volkanovski from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

It’s a major lopsided fight with the majority of the betting action going on Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski. The Australian opened as the favorite at -330 and has moved to -800. While, the Korean Zombie opened at +270 as the title challenger and currently holds +500 odds at the top California sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown UFC 273 odds from BetOnline.

Moneyline UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkanovski -800 Korean Zombie +500

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

The top California sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the odds favoring the over, suggesting that the fight will go to decision.

Will the fight go the distance? Check on the odds from BetOnline below.

Total Rounds UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -135 Under 4.5 +105

UFC 273 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

The Ultimate Fight Championship 273 headlines Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung June, the Korean Zombie in a UFC Featherweight title match.

Check out the complete UFC 273 Fight Card below.

Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

UFC Stats — Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski is one of the most well-rounded physical threats on the mixed martial arts roster. With the mix of his discipline, skill, and high IQ, he is able to surprise opponents despite his 5’6” frame. He hasn’t lost since 2013 and the last 7 of 9 fights have gone to decision.

It’s almost been a decade since the Korean Zombie has had a chance to challenge for the Featherweight Title. Jung has gone 7-3 since joining the UFC, with 6 of those 7 wins finished inside the distance.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC bio, record, and stats.

Korean Zombie: Chan Sung Jung — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 Featherweight

Age: 35

Country: South Korea

Height: 5’7″ (171 cm)

Reach: 72” (183 cm)

Weight 146 lbs (66.2 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 17-6-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: Featherweight Champion

Age: 33

Country: Australia

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 71.5″ (182 cm)

Weight 144.5 lbs (65.5 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 23-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision

Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage

Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in California

While Volkanvski is the heavy favorite and pretty much a lock to win on Saturday, the Korean Zombie can pose problems for the Australian fighter with his power and underrated submission game.

However, Volkanovski has one of the highest IQs on the roster and should be able to dictate where this fight takes place. He is more technical on his feet and far faster than Jung. Volkanovski has zero issues staying disciplined at sticking to his game plan, he is far less likely to get caught or be sloppy against the Zombie.

Take Alexander Volkanovski by decision.

