UFC 273 will feature a championship doubleheader inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9. With the return of UFC to the pay-per-view market, Chan Sung Jung known as the Korean Zombie will challenge the featherweight title against reigning division champion Alexander Volkanovski.
While California sports betting is not legal yet, UFC fans can get in on the action in tonight’s doubleheader at the top UFC betting sites with $6,375 in free bets.
In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 273 in California and the top UFC betting bonuses available in the Golden State.
The Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski
The best California sportsbooks are giving better value than traditional UFC betting sites this weekend by offering free Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski bets.
Below, we’ll rank the best California sports betting sites for UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski and the free bets available.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC 273 in CA
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in CA
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in CA
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in California
- Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Fight in CA
How to Bet on UFC 273 in California
While California sports betting is not legal yet, the top UFC betting sites are welcoming the Golden State with the best fight odds and free UFC 273 betting offers tonight.
To learn more about how to bet on UFC 273 at the top California sports betting sites check out the quick guide below.
- Click here to get your golf betting bonus for UFC 273
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
- Get your California sports betting bonus for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski fight
- Place your free UFC 273 bets at the best California sports betting sites
California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 273 in California
- 🥊 UFC Pay Per View: UFC 273
- 📅 UFC 273 Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC 273: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL
- 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie
- 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0
- 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski (-800) | Korean Zombie (+500)
RELATED: Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pinchel Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets
UFC 273 Odds | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t lost a fight in the better part of a decade. The Australian fighter enters the octagon on Saturday as heavy favorite to defend his title for the third time priced at -800 odds at the best California sports betting sites. Volkanovski is an elite competitor who consistently enters every fight with the correct strategy.
Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie is stepping in for sidelined Max Holloway. The Korean fighter is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in June 2021. He is mostly a striker landing 4.07 strikes per minute and only averaging 0.82 takedowns every 15 minutes. While the Korean Zombie is a really physical pocket boxer, he finds himself as a major underdog in the octagon at +500 odds.
Check out the best UFC 273 fight odds for Korean Zombie vs Volkanovski from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.
UFC Fight Odds for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski
It’s a major lopsided fight with the majority of the betting action going on Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski. The Australian opened as the favorite at -330 and has moved to -800. While, the Korean Zombie opened at +270 as the title challenger and currently holds +500 odds at the top California sports betting sites.
Check out the chart below for a breakdown UFC 273 odds from BetOnline.
|Moneyline
|UFC 273 Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Alexander Volkanovski
|-800
|Korean Zombie
|+500
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski
The top California sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the odds favoring the over, suggesting that the fight will go to decision.
Will the fight go the distance? Check on the odds from BetOnline below.
|Total Rounds
|UFC 273 Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 4.5
|-135
|Under 4.5
|+105
RELATED: Korean Zombie vs Volkanvoski Prediction, Odds and Best UFC 273 Bets
UFC 273 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight
The Ultimate Fight Championship 273 headlines Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung June, the Korean Zombie in a UFC Featherweight title match.
Check out the complete UFC 273 Fight Card below.
Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship
- Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
- Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen
RELATED: Yan vs Sterling Predictions, Odds and Best UFC Bets
Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)
- Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura
- Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
- Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)
- Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa
- Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen
- Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos
RELATED: Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets
UFC Stats — Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski
Volkanovski is one of the most well-rounded physical threats on the mixed martial arts roster. With the mix of his discipline, skill, and high IQ, he is able to surprise opponents despite his 5’6” frame. He hasn’t lost since 2013 and the last 7 of 9 fights have gone to decision.
It’s almost been a decade since the Korean Zombie has had a chance to challenge for the Featherweight Title. Jung has gone 7-3 since joining the UFC, with 6 of those 7 wins finished inside the distance.
Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC bio, record, and stats.
Korean Zombie: Chan Sung Jung — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: #4 Featherweight
- Age: 35
- Country: South Korea
- Height: 5’7″ (171 cm)
- Reach: 72” (183 cm)
- Weight 146 lbs (66.2 kgs)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 17-6-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)
Alexander Volkanovski— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: Featherweight Champion
- Age: 33
- Country: Australia
- Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)
- Reach: 71.5″ (182 cm)
- Weight 144.5 lbs (65.5 kgs)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 23-1-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)
UFC 273 Betting Trends | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski
- Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision
- Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage
- Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in California
While Volkanvski is the heavy favorite and pretty much a lock to win on Saturday, the Korean Zombie can pose problems for the Australian fighter with his power and underrated submission game.
However, Volkanovski has one of the highest IQs on the roster and should be able to dictate where this fight takes place. He is more technical on his feet and far faster than Jung. Volkanovski has zero issues staying disciplined at sticking to his game plan, he is far less likely to get caught or be sloppy against the Zombie.
Take Alexander Volkanovski by decision.
Click on the button below to place your free Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski bets at BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites.