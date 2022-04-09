How to Bet on UFC 273 in Canada | Canadian Sports Betting Guide

Online sports betting in Canada is still relatively new, which means MMA fans can bet on UFC 273 with the top sportsbooks.

Canadian Mike Malott takes on Mickey Gall in the prelims of UFC 273. The twenty-three-year-old featherweight out of Hamilton, Ontario, makes his UFC debut on Saturday, after an impressive showing on last year’s Dana White’s Contender Series.

Canadian sports betting fans looking to bet on Malott can do so as he comes in as a big favorite against Mickey Gall on Saturday night. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 273 in Canada, continue reading as we explore the top Canadian sports betting sites available for the big fights this weekend.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for UFC 273

UFC 273 takes place Saturday, April 9th from the Vystar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The event is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski, as he defends his UFC men’s featherweight gold against South Korean MMA sensation Chan Sung Jung, ‘the Korean Zombie.’ The co-main event sees Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan go head to head in a rematch for the unified UFC men’s bantamweight championship.

Below, we’ll go over the best Canada sports betting sites for UFC 273 this weekend.

PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for UFC 273 BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC 273 SportsInteraction – 100% UFC Betting Offer, Up To $500 in Free MMA Bets Bodog – $400 Sports Betting Bonus for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the UFC Fights

How to Bet on UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie in Canada

The best Canada sports betting sites make it easy to sign up and bet on the UFC fights tonight.

To learn how to bet on UFC 273 with some of the best sites for sports betting Canada has to offer, check out the step-by-step below.

Pick a sports betting site from Canada on this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC 273 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Canada sports betting bonus for UFC 273 Place your free bets on UFC 273

Canada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in Canada

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 273

UFC 273 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 273 Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung 📊 UFC Records: Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3)

Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3) 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski -800 | Sung +500

UFC Odds | UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Odds

Alexander Volkanovski is the -800 betting favorite coming into his third title defense against Chan Sung Jung (+500) this weekend. The betting total is set at 4.5 rounds, with the ‘Over’ lined at the chalk price of -135.

For more UFC odds, check out the tables from BetOnline, one of best Canada sports betting sites.

UFC Betting Odds for Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | UFC 273 Odds

Alexander Volkanovski comes in at the steepest odds of his professional fighting career, lined at -800 to defeat Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273.

Moneyline UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkanovski -800 Korean Zombie +500

UFC 273 Odds for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski Total Rounds

Volkanovski fights have gone Over the betting total in 7 of his last 9 UFC appearances, dating back to 2017.

Total Rounds UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -135 Under 4.5 +105

UFC 273 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Now that single game sports betting is legal in Canada, MMA fans can bet on the UFC fights for the first time.

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 273 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen



Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

UFC Betting Trends | Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Dating back to 2017, Alexander Volkanovski is 9-0, with seven of his last nine wins coming by way of decision. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung is 5-3 in his last eight appearances in the UFC dating back to 2012, with four of his last five wins coming by inside the distance. The most profitable UFC betting trend to back in the men’s featherweight division has been the Over, with 71% of fights since the start of 2021 at men’s 145lbs having gone Over the betting total.

UFC 273 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

Before placing your best UFC bets in Canada, check out the UFC betting trends below.

Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision

Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage

Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021

UFC 273 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie in Canada

Alexander Volkanovski and the Korean Zombie have combined for five straight decisions in their last five respective UFC appearances.

With Chan Sung Jung being known for a number of great stoppages wins in his career, there seems to be betting value on the fight to go the distance. Look for Volkanovski’s streak of five-round decision wins to continue on Saturday night. Bet on the fight to go the distance at the current price of -135 in the main event of UFC 273.

Click below to place your free bets on UFC 273 with BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting apps.