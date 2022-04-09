How to Bet on UFC 273 in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Florida sports betting is still not legal and regulated, but residents can still bet on UFC 273 in Florida this weekend.

UFC 273 takes place this Saturday, April 9th from the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The event is headlined by a men’s featherweight title bout between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski, as he faces no. 4 ranked featherweight, Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event is another UFC title bout, as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan meet again.

A year after Petr Yan was DQ’d for kneeing Sterling in the head in the fourth round of their bout at UFC 259, Sterling and Yan meet again for the unified UFC men’s bantamweight gold.

To learn more about how to bet on UFC 273 in Florida, while cashing in on great MMA betting offers and free UFC bets, continue reading as we explore the top Florida sports betting sites available for UFC 273.

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in Florida

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 273

UFC 273 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 273 Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung 📊 UFC Records: Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3)

Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3) 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski -800 | Sung +500

UFC Odds | UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Odds

Alexander Volkanovski is the -800 betting favorite coming into his third title defense against Chan Sung Jung (+500) this weekend. The betting total is set at 4.5 rounds, with the ‘Over’ lined at the chalk price of -135.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | UFC 273 Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Alex Volkanovski -800 Korean Zombie +500

UFC 273 Odds for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski Total Rounds

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -135 Under 4.5 +105

UFC 273 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 273 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen



Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

UFC Betting Trends | Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Dating back to 2017, Alexander Volkanovski is 9-0, with seven of his last nine wins coming by way of decision. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung is 5-3 in his last eight appearances in the UFC dating back to 2012, with four of his last five wins coming by inside the distance. The most profitable UFC betting trend to back in the men’s featherweight division has been the Over, with 71% of fights since the start of 2021 at men’s 145lbs having gone Over the betting total.

UFC 273 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision

Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage

Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021

UFC 273 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie in Florida

Alexander Volkanovski is a steep betting favorite in his main event title defense against Chan Sung Jung on Saturday night in Jacksonville. Between Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung’s last five UFC appearances, all five fights have gone the five-round distance. With this in mind, betting on the fight to get the distance at the current odds of -135 seems to be a no-brainer, as both fighters are poised and experienced in five-round fights.

To place your free bets on UFC 273 with BetOnline today, click the link below now.