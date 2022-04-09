How to Bet on UFC 273 in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

UFC 273 takes place this Saturday from the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Alexander Volkanovski hopes to defend his UFC men’s featherweight gold for a third time against South Korean MMA legend, Chan Sung Jung. The co-main event is a title unification fight for the UFC men’s bantamweight gold, as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan renew their hostilities on Saturday night in Jacksonville. Sterling won the UFC championship from Yan at UFC 259 in Vegas last March, after receiving an illegal knee to the face in the fourth round. Now, Sterling and Yan square off once again, with both the undisputed and interim bantamweight gold on the line.

Nevada sports betting fans can get in on all the UFC 273 betting action with some of the best Nevada sportsbooks available. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 273 in Nevada, continue reading as we explore the top Nevada sports betting bonus offers for tonight’s big fights.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC 273

Bet on UFC 273 in Nevada on Saturday night with these great NV sportsbooks. If you’re not into picking the outright winner, these great Nevada sports betting sites offer alternative markets for the biggest fights of the year. Bet on UFC odds for your favorite fighter’s exact method of victory, round-by-round outcomes, and whether or not the fight goes the distance. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 273 in Nevada, check out the top Nevada sportsbook offers below for this weekend’s massive UFC pay-per-view.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free UFC Bets XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC 273 in Nevada MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC 273 Fights Tonight BetUS – $3,125 in UFC Betting Offers for UFC 273 in Nevada Bovada – $750 to Bet on UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie in NV

How to Bet on UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie in Nevada

Pick an NV betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC 273 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC 273 Place your free bets on UFC 273

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in Nevada

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 273

UFC 273 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 273 Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung 📊 UFC Records: Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3)

Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3) 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski -800 | Sung +500

UFC Odds | UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Odds

Alexander Volkanovski is the -800 betting favorite coming into his third title defense against Chan Sung Jung (+500) this weekend. The betting total is set at 4.5 rounds, with the ‘Over’ lined at the chalk price of -135.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | UFC 273 Odds

Check out the UFC 273 moneyline odds for Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Odds Play Alex Volkanovski -800 Korean Zombie +500

UFC 273 Odds for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC 273 odds for the over under on total round for the Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie fight.

Total Rounds UFC Odds Play Over 4.5 -135 Under 4.5 +105

UFC 273 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 273 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen



Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

UFC Betting Trends | Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Dating back to 2017, Alexander Volkanovski is 9-0, with seven of his last nine wins coming by way of decision. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung is 5-3 in his last eight appearances in the UFC dating back to 2012, with four of his last five wins coming by inside the distance. The most profitable UFC betting trend to back in the men’s featherweight division has been the Over, with 71% of fights since the start of 2021 at men’s 145lbs having gone Over the betting total.

UFC 273 Betting Trends | UFC Stats and Records

Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision

Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage

Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021

UFC 273 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie in Nevada

Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung have gone the distance in each of their last five combined fights slated to go five rounds. While the Korean Zombie has been known for a number of great stoppage victories in his UFC career, his most recent performances have been five-round decisions. The same can be said about Volkanovski, who is coming off a 50-45 stellar performance against Brian Ortega last September, prior to taking UFC men’s featherweight GOAT Max Holloway to the distance twice in 2020 and 2019 respectively. With this in mind, bet on Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung to go the distance at the current price of -135.

To place your free bets on UFC 273 with BetOnline today, click the link below now.