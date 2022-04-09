While Ohio sports betting is now legal, the Buckeye State still has to wait for regulated sportsbooks to be introduced to the market. In the meantime, MMA can still place their UFC 273 bets at the top UFC betting sites.

Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung better known as The Korean Zombie on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ohio residents can boost their bankroll at the top online sportsbooks and bet on The Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski fight for free.

Continue reading to learn how to bet on UFC 273 in Ohio and get up to $6,375 in free UFC bets tonight.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

The best Ohio sportsbooks are delivering major value on UFC 273 with free bets and betting bonuses. MMA fans can cash in on $6,375 in free UFC bets and place their bets for free on the Ohio sports betting market.

Check out the list below for the best Ohio sports betting sites for UFC 273 tonight in the Buckeye State.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC 273 – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC 273 XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski – $500 in Free Bets for UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in OH – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in OH BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Ohio – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights in Ohio Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Fight in OH – $750 to Bet on the Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Fight in OH

How to Bet on UFC 273 in Ohio

While the Buckeye State has to wait a little longer for the Ohio sports betting market to open, MMA fans can still bet on UFC 273 at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 273 in Ohio at the best online sportsbooks.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for UFC 273 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski fight Place your free UFC 273 bets at the best Ohio sports betting sites

Ohio UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 273 in Ohio

🥊 UFC Pay Per View: 273

273 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0

Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski (-800) | Korean Zombie (+500)

RELATED: Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pinchel Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets

UFC 273 Odds | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t lost a fight in the better part of a decade. The Australian fighter enters the octagon on Saturday as the heavy favorite to defend his title for the third time priced at -800 odds at the best Ohio sports betting sites. Volkanovski is an elite competitor who consistently enters every fight with the correct strategy.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie is stepping in for sidelined Max Holloway. The Korean fighter is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in June 2021. He is mostly a striker landing 4.07 strikes per minute and only averaging 0.82 takedowns every 15 minutes. While the Korean Zombie is a really physical pocket boxer, he finds himself as a major underdog in the octagon at +500 odds.

Check out the best UFC 273 fight odds for Korean Zombie vs Volkanovski from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

It’s a major lopsided fight with the majority of the betting action going on Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski. The Australian opened as the favorite at -330 and has moved to -800. While the Korean Zombie opened at +270 as the title challenger and currently holds +500 odds at the top Ohio sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown UFC 273 odds from BetOnline.

Moneyline UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkanovski -800 Korean Zombie +500

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

The top Ohio sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the odds favoring the over, suggesting that the fight will go to decision.

Will the fight go the distance? Check on the odds from BetOnline below.

Total Rounds UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -135 Under 4.5 +105

RELATED: Korean Zombie vs Volkanvoski Prediction, Odds and Best UFC 273 Bets

UFC 273 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

The Ultimate Fight Championship 273 headlines Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung June, the Korean Zombie in a UFC Featherweight title match.

Check out the complete UFC 273 Fight Card below.

Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

RELATED: Yan vs Sterling Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets>

Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

RELATED: Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets

UFC Stats — Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski is one of the most well-rounded physical threats on the mixed martial arts roster. With the mix of his discipline, skill, and high IQ, he is able to surprise opponents despite his 5’6” frame. He hasn’t lost since 2013 and the last 7 of 9 fights have gone to decision.

It’s almost been a decade since the Korean Zombie has had a chance to challenge for the Featherweight Title. Jung has gone 7-3 since joining the UFC, with 6 of those 7 wins finished inside the distance.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC bio, record, and stats.

Korean Zombie: Chan Sung Jung — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 Featherweight

Age: 35

Country: South Korea

Height: 5’7″ (171 cm)

Reach: 72” (183 cm)

Weight 146 lbs (66.2 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 17-6-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: Featherweight Champion

Age: 33

Country: Australia

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 71.5″ (182 cm)

Weight 144.5 lbs (65.5 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 23-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision

Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage

Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in Ohio

The main event fight between Volkanovski and the Korean Zombie is expected to go the distance. The top sportsbooks have Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie going 4.5 rounds and the over is set at -170, indicating this fight will more than likely be decided by decision.

The better and craftier fighter, Volkanovski enters with -800 odds to win this match. According to our UFC expert, Art C, the best bet for the UFC fight tonight is Volkanovski -5.5 (-275). This basically gives us a -800 favorite at a much better price.

Take Volkanovski -5.5 at UFC 273 tonight.

Click on the button below to place your free Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski bets at BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.