Now that single-game sports betting in Ontario is legal, Canadians can bet on the UFC 273 fights tonight for the very first time.

UFC featherweight finishers Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung known as the Korean Zombie will headline UFC 273 on Saturday, April 9th live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Canadians looking to get in on the action can find better value at the top UFC betting sites with $3,050 in free Ontario sports betting bonuses and the best fights odds for UFC 273.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC 273 in Ontario and the best free UFC bets available on the Canadian sports betting market.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

With the legalization of online sports betting in Ontario, it’s never been easier for Canadians to bet on UFC fights tonight. Canadians can bet on UFC 273 for free at the top UFC betting sites.

Check out the list below for the best Ontario sports betting sites for UFC 273 tonight.

PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for UFC 273 BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC 273 SportsInteraction – 100% UFC Betting Offer, Up To $500 in Free MMA Bets Bodog – $400 Sports Betting Bonus for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the UFC Fights

How to Bet on UFC 273 in Ontario

As of April 4th, Canadians are legally allowed to place UFC bets on the Ontario sports betting market. UFC fans in Ontario can boost their bankroll ahead of the Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski featherweight title fight.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC 273 in Ontario and claim Ontario sports betting bonuses.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for UFC 273 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Ontario sports betting bonus for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski fight Place your free UFC 273 bets at the best Ontario sports betting sites

Ontario UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 273 in Ontario

🥊 UFC Pay Per View: 273

273 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0

Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski (-800) | Korean Zombie (+500)

RELATED: Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pinchel Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets

UFC 273 Odds | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t lost a fight in the better part of a decade. The Australian fighter enters the octagon on Saturday as the heavy favorite to defend his title for the third time priced at -800 odds at the best Ontario sports betting sites. Volkanovski is an elite competitor who consistently enters every fight with the correct strategy.

Meanwhile, The Korean Zombie is stepping in for sidelined Max Holloway. The Korean fighter is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in June 2021. He is mostly a striker landing 4.07 strikes per minute and only averaging 0.82 takedowns every 15 minutes. While the Korean Zombie is a really physical pocket boxer, he finds himself as a major underdog in the octagon at +500 odds.

Check out the best UFC 273 fight odds for Korean Zombie vs Volkanovski from BetOnline, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.

UFC Fight Odds for Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

It’s a major lopsided fight with the majority of the betting action going on Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski. The Australian opened as the favorite at -330 and has moved to -800. While the Korean Zombie opened at +270 as the title challenger and currently holds +500 odds at the top Ontario sports betting sites.

Check out the chart below for a breakdown of the UFC 273 odds from BetOnline.

Moneyline UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkanovski -800 Korean Zombie +500

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

The top Ontario sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the odds favoring the over, suggesting that the fight will go to decision.

Will the fight go the distance? Check on the odds from BetOnline below.

Total Rounds UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -135 Under 4.5 +105

RELATED: Korean Zombie vs Volkanvoski Prediction, Odds and Best UFC 273 Bets

UFC 273 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

The Ultimate Fight Championship 273 headlines Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung June, the Korean Zombie in a UFC Featherweight title match.

Check out the complete UFC 273 Fight Card below.

Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

RELATED: Yan vs Sterling Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets>

Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

RELATED: Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres Predictions, Odds, and Best UFC 273 Bets

UFC Stats — Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski is one of the most well-rounded physical threats on the mixed martial arts roster. With the mix of his discipline, skill, and high IQ, he is able to surprise opponents despite his 5’6” frame. He hasn’t lost since 2013 and the last 7 of 9 fights have gone to decision.

It’s almost been a decade since the Korean Zombie has had a chance to challenge for the Featherweight Title. Jung has gone 7-3 since joining the UFC, with 6 of those 7 wins finished inside the distance.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC bio, record, and stats.

Korean Zombie: Chan Sung Jung — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4 Featherweight

Age: 35

Country: South Korea

Height: 5’7″ (171 cm)

Reach: 72” (183 cm)

Weight 146 lbs (66.2 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 17-6-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: Featherweight Champion

Age: 33

Country: Australia

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 71.5″ (182 cm)

Weight 144.5 lbs (65.5 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 23-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

UFC 273 Betting Trends | Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision

Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage

Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski in Ontario

The Korean Zombie’s fighting style makes him a fan favorite but Volkanovski is a durable fighter and his chin should have no problem holding up in this bout.

Volkanovski is the superior technical fighter, which should keep Jung’s jab at bay. If Jung can’t create meaningful offense, he’s going to get himself into trouble in this fight.

Volkanovski should have a big edge in the speed and accuracy of his striking, especially as the fight moves into the later rounds.

Take Volkanovski by decision.

Click on the button below to place your free Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski bets at BetOnline, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.