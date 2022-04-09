How to Bet on UFC 273 in OR | Oregon Sports Betting Guide

UFC 273 takes place this Saturday, April 9th from the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Alexander Volkanovski puts his UFC men’s featherweight gold on the line as he faces the South Korean MMA star, Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski is a massive betting favorite in his third title defense since defeating Max Holloway for the men’s 145lbs gold back in 2019. The co-main event of the evening sees a UFC men’s bantamweight title unification fight, as interim champion Petr Yan squares off in the rematch with current champion Aljamain Sterling.

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 273

UFC 273 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 273 Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung

Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung 📊 UFC Records: Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3)

Volkanovski (10-0) | Chan Sung Jung (7-3) 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski -800 | Sung +500

UFC Odds | UFC 273: Alexander Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Odds

Alexander Volkanovski is the -800 betting favorite coming into his third title defense against Chan Sung Jung (+500) this weekend. The betting total is set at 4.5 rounds, with the ‘Over’ lined at the chalk price of -135.

Moneyline UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkanovski -800 Korean Zombie +500

Total Rounds UFC 273 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -135 Under 4.5 +105

Main Card 10 pm EST (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung – UFC Men’s Featherweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan – UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen



Preliminary Card 8 pm EST (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Early Preliminary Card 6:15 pm EST(ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Dating back to 2017, Alexander Volkanovski is 9-0, with seven of his last nine wins coming by way of decision. Meanwhile, Chan Sung Jung is 5-3 in his last eight appearances in the UFC dating back to 2012, with four of his last five wins coming by inside the distance. The most profitable UFC betting trend to back in the men’s featherweight division has been the Over, with 71% of fights since the start of 2021 at men’s 145lbs having gone Over the betting total.

Alexander Volkanovski has won 7 of his last 9 fights by decision

Chan Sung Jung has won 4 of his last 5 fights by stoppage

Over is 52-21, in the UFC men’s featherweight division since the start of 2021

Alexander Volkanovski and the Korean Zombie have combined for five straight decision wins in their last five UFC appearances, all of which were five-round fights. With both fighters holding a ton of experience in UFC main events, expect this one to be another twenty-five-minute affair. With that in mind, bet on Volkanovski and the Korean Zombie to go the distance at the current price of -135 via BetOnline.

