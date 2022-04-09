MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 9

The MLB is going to have a slew of games on Saturday and it’s going to offer bettors many ways to profit. Check out our MLB picks and parlays below that are going to assist bettors in making some money.

MLB Games | April 9

Yankees vs Red Sox

Orioles vs Rays

White Sox vs Tigers

Mariners vs Twins

Pirates vs Cardinals

Brewers vs Cubs

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Athletics vs Phillies

Giants vs Marlins

Royals vs Guardians

Mets vs Nationals

Reds vs Braves

Dodgers vs Rockies

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Astros vs Angels

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 9

San Francisco Giants vs Miami Marlins Under 7.5

The San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins game is going to offer two of the top pitchers in all of baseball. Although both Pablo Lopez and Carlos Rodon aren’t necessarily the two biggest names in the sport, they are two guys that are coming off incredibly impressive years.

There are a few different reasons why I like this pick, but the main one is going to be because the Miami Marlins only score 3.85 runs per game a season ago.

When looking at the numbers that both Rodon and Lopez were able to put up last year and the Marlins struggling to score, I think this could be the lock of the day.

Pablo Lopez finished the 2021 season with a 3.07 ERA and Rodon finished with a 2.37 ERA. Players in the Marlins lineup have hit .172 against Rodon and players in the Giants lineup have hit .204 against Lopez.

Take this game to go under 7.5 runs.

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 vs Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics actually played much better in the first game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies than most expected them to. Considering that the A’s have arguably the worst lineup in all of baseball, them coming out and scoring five runs on opening day is definitely something that many weren’t expecting.

The biggest reason why I like Philadelphia in this one is that Cole Irvin is going to be on the mound for Oakland. He was one of the worst pictures in the MLB in terms of advanced stats a season ago as he was in the bottom percentile in average exit velocity, xWOBA, xBA, xSLG, and a few other advanced metrics.

Although I do have some concerns about the Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher as they will be throwing Kyle Gibson, I do think that he is going to be much better than Irvin is and with how well the Philadelphia Phillies lineup can hit if they are on their game, I can’t imagine Irvin having much success in this one.

Take the Phillies -1.5.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

With the two picks that we are going to have above, and the New York Mets needing to win outright, this is going to be my favorite parlay of the day.

If the New York Mets’ first two games against the Washington Nationals have been any indication, there should be no reason why Chris Bassitt doesn’t get the job done in this one and help the Mets improve to 3-0 on the season.