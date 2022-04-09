MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets April 9

There are going to be plenty of MLB games on Saturday, leading to bettors finding many ways to profit. Check out our MLB picks for today to make some money with us.

If Friday’s games were any indication of what we will see on Saturday, we can expect another exciting day of Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees were able to win on a walk-off and the Toronto Blue Jays showed that they have arguably the best lineup in baseball with a crazy comeback win against the Texas Rangers.

MLB Games | April 9

Yankees vs Red Sox

Orioles vs Rays

White Sox vs Tigers

Mariners vs Twins

Pirates vs Cardinals

Brewers vs Cubs

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Athletics vs Phillies

Giants vs Marlins

Royals vs Guardians

Mets vs Nationals

Reds vs Braves

Dodgers vs Rockies

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Astros vs Angels

MLB Picks | April 9

Below, we are going to go over my two most confident picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

New York Yankees ML vs Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees were able to come away with an impressive win against the Boston Red Sox in the first game of the series. Newly acquired third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off single in the 11th inning to secure the Yankees a season-opening victory.

The Yankees are going to pitch Luis Severino on Saturday. Severino missed time a season ago due to an arm injury.

When looking at the type of numbers that he’s been able to produce against the Boston Red Sox, it makes me comfortable saying that the Yankees should be able to walk away with a win. He’s managed to keep Red Sox hitters to hit only .202 and they have a below .200 xBA against him in his career.

Although I do have some worries because it is going to be Severino’s first game back, if the past is going to prove anything in this one, the New York Yankees should be able to walk away with a victory.

Take the Yankees on the ML.

New York Mets -1.5 vs Washington Nationals

The New York Mets are going to try to get their third win in a row to start the season. The Mets have been able to beat the Washington Nationals in the first two games as they won both of them by four runs.

The Mets lineup has been playing extremely well and considering how bad the Washington Nationals pitching staff is, this trend should continue.

New York is going to give Chris Bassitt the ball in this one. Bassitt is going to make his New York Mets debut after coming off an incredible season with the Oakland Athletics. In his time with the Athletics a season ago, he finished with a 12-4 record and a 3.15 ERA.

Take the New York Mets – 1.5.