MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 9

With all of the MLB games that are going to be taking place on Saturday, there should be a few options for bettors to profit from player props. Considering that teams are now going to be going into the back end of their rotation and bullpen, Saturday is going to offer multiple hitters who should be able to win us some money.

MLB Games | April 9

Yankees vs Red Sox

Orioles vs Rays

White Sox vs Tigers

Mariners vs Twins

Pirates vs Cardinals

Brewers vs Cubs

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Athletics vs Phillies

Giants vs Marlins

Royals vs Guardians

Mets vs Nationals

Reds vs Braves

Dodgers vs Rockies

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Astros vs Angels

Best MLB Player Props Today

Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for today, April 9, 2022.

JD Martinez Over 1.5 TB vs New York Yankees

With the excitement that the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game is always going to bring, we can expect the best players on both sides to get the job done and play to the best of their ability, which is what JD will do.

The main reason I like Martinez in this one is that Luis Severino is going to be making his return from injury after dealing with an arm issue in 2021. Boston does have one of the best lineups in baseball, but Severino has done a great job against most of them for his entire career. The hitters in Bostons’ current lineup have an xBA below .200 against him in his career.

Although the Red Sox as a team haven’t been able to find much success against Severino, JD Martinez has. In his career against Severino, he has nearly a .400 batting average and a slugging percentage of nearly .500. His xSLG is .600 against Severino and when factoring in how small Yankee Stadium is, there’s a chance JD gets us over 1.5 total bases in one swing.

Take Martinez to have over 1.5 total bases.

Mark Canha Over 0.5 Total Bases vs Washington Nationals

Newly acquired New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha has been playing extremely well in his first two games in New York. In his first two games with the Mets, he’s managed to have four hits and three walks.

In my opinion, this is going to be the lock of the day. The main reason I think it is going to be a lock is that if his play in the first two games of the series is any indication of what he’s going to be able to do against the back end of the Washington Nationals rotation, it seems likely that he should be able to get on base at least once.

We also have to factor in that the Nationals are going to be throwing a kid who does not have much MLB experience as Joan Adon has only pitched in one MLB game in his young career.

Take Canha Over 0.5 Total Bases.