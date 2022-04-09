New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 4/9/22 Game Preview

Max Scherzer’s first start for the New York Mets (2-0) was a successful one. Despite a lack of overpowering stuff, Scherzer allowed three runs in six innings to beat the Washington Nationals (0-2) and secure his first victory against his old team. The Mets will now look to pick up their third straight win over the Nationals tonight to secure a series victory. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (12-4, 3.15 ERA) is set to make his Mets’ debut this evening. Bassitt was a strong starter for the Oakland A’s last season before being acquired in a trade by the Mets after the lockout ended for a pair of pitching prospects. The Nationals will counter with young righty Joan Adon (0-0, 3.38 ERA in 2021), who made his major league debut in the final game of the 2021 season against the Boston Red Sox. Adon pitched well in that game, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: SNY

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: