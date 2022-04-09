New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 4/9/22 Game Preview

Max Scherzer’s first start for the New York Mets (2-0) was a successful one. Despite a lack of overpowering stuff, Scherzer allowed three runs in six innings to beat the Washington Nationals (0-2) and secure his first victory against his old team. The Mets will now look to pick up their third straight win over the Nationals tonight to secure a series victory. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (12-4, 3.15 ERA) is set to make his Mets’ debut this evening. Bassitt was a strong starter for the Oakland A’s last season before being acquired in a trade by the Mets after the lockout ended for a pair of pitching prospects. The Nationals will counter with young righty Joan Adon (0-0, 3.38 ERA in 2021), who made his major league debut in the final game of the 2021 season against the Boston Red Sox. Adon pitched well in that game, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings of work.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: SNY
New York Mets Lineup:
👇👇👇 #LGM pic.twitter.com/JtqbUIWJGh
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 9, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
Francisco Lindor is in the starting lineup after getting hit in the helmet by a pitch last night. He will bat third and start at shortstop.
Pete Alonso will take a turn as the DH tonight, allowing Dominic Smith to make his first start of the season at first base. Smith will bat sixth while Alonso hits cleanup.
Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar will each get the night off. Travis Jankowski will start in left field and bat seventh while Luis Guillorme starts at third base and hits eighth.
Edwin Diaz was placed on the bereavement list after the death of his grandfather. Lefty David Peterson was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take his place on the active roster.
Nelson Cruz (4 for 11, 3 2B, RBI) and Josh Bell (2 for 3, 2 HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Bassitt in the past.