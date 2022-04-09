NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

There are going to be many NHL games that bettors are going to be able to profit from on Saturday. With the games that are going to be taking place, we are going to look at the best picks and predictions of some of the top games of the night.

NHL Games On Saturday

Capitals vs Penguins

Devils vs Stars

Panthers vs Predators

Canadiens vs Maple Leafs

Flames vs Kraken

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings

Senators vs Rangers

Ducks vs Flyers

Islanders vs Blues

Avalanche vs Oilers

Sharks vs Canucks

Coyotes vs Golden Knights

NHL Picks and Predictions – Saturday – April 9

Hockey fans who want to bet on NHL games tonight should go to BetOnline, which has the best NHL odds for today’s games.

Check out our NHL choices and predictions for tonight’s play before placing your best NHL bets.

Colorado Avalanche vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction

The game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers is certainly going to be the best of the night. Considering that these are not only two of the top teams in the Western Conference, but all of the NHL, we can expect to see a highly competitive matchup.

When diving into who is going to win this game, it is certainly a tough decision. Both teams have been playing excellent hockey as of late as the Avalanche are going to be coming in winning eight of their last 10 games and are currently on a five-game winning streak. The Oilers, on the other hand, are going to be coming in winning seven of their last 10 games and on a six-game winning streak.

Because both teams have been two of the best in the NHL and have been playing extremely well as of late, the trend I have to go with here is taking the Edmonton Oilers to win outright because they’ve won nine straight home games.

Take the Oilers to win outright.

Get Free NHL Bets at BetOnline

Kraken vs Flames Prediction

The Seattle Kraken versus the Calgary Flames is going to be the complete opposite of the Edmonton Oilers versus the Colorado Avalanche matchup that we previewed above. The Flames are going to be coming in as arguably the best team in the NHL as they currently have the second-most points in the Western Conference. The Kraken, on the other hand, have the second least amount of points in the Western Conference as they are 23-42-6.

The clear pick here is going to be taking the Calgary Flames to cover the -1.5 spread.

When I factor in that the Calgary Flames are just a better team than the Kraken, and that Seattle has lost eight of their last 11 home games, I do think that this trend is going to continue as the Flames have looked great on the road as they’ve managed to win six of their last seven away from their home ice.

Take the Flames -1.5.

Get Free NHL Bets at BetOnline

Best NHL Bets Today – Friday, April 8

My favorite bet of the night is going to be taking the Calgary Flames to win by -1.5. We are also going to get +120 odds in this one, which is going to actually be a nice little straight bet that bettors should be able to profit from on Saturday.

Because of the reasons above, we have to take Calgary in this one. The Flames are also 2-0 against the Kraken this season and even beat them 6-4 in their first contest of the year.