Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Predictions Odds and Best Bets

Ryan Garcia returns to the squared circle on Saturday night as he faces Emmanuel Tagoe in a catchweight bout at 139lbs. The California-born boxing sensation is over a year removed since defeating Luke Campbell for the WBC interim lightweight gold back in January of last year. Since then, a hand injury has kept Garcia out of the ring, but the self-proclaimed king returns on Saturday as he faces the African fighting champion Emmanuel Tagoe at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

🥊 Boxing Event: Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe 🏆 Weight Limit: 139lbs | Catchweight

139lbs | Catchweight 📅 Date: Saturday, April 9th, 2022

Saturday, April 9th, 2022 🕙 When is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET 🏟 Where is Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 📊 Boxing Records: Ryan Garcia 21-0 | Emmanuel Tagoe 32-1

Ryan Garcia 21-0 | Emmanuel Tagoe 32-1 🎲 Boxing Betting Odds: Garcia -1500 | Tagoe +750

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Odds | Boxing Betting

Ryan Garcia is the stand-out betting favorite in his first showing since winning the interim WBC title back in January of 2021.

Boxing Betting Odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe | Moneyline

Check out the moneyline odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe from BetOnline below.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Ryan Garcia -1500 Emmanuel Tagoe +750

Boxing Odds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe | Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the odds on the over/under of total rounds for Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

Ryan Garcia — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 23

Born: Los Angeles, California

Height: 5’10

Reach: 70″

Pro Boxing Record: 21-0

Emmanuel Tagoe — Boxing Record, Bio, and Stats

Age: 33

Born: Accra, Ghana

Height: 5’8

Reach: N/A

Pro Boxing Record: 32-1

Boxing Betting Trends — Garcia vs Tagoe

5 of the last 6 Ryan Garcia fights have gone Under the betting total

Ryan Garcia has won 5 of his last 6 fights by way of stoppage

Emmanuel Tagoe has gone the distance in 4 of his last 6 professional fights

Ryan Garcia Boxing Picks | Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Prediction

Ryan Garcia is well on his way to becoming one of the most recognized faces in the sport of boxing and is doing so with impeccable results. Garcia has not reached the eighth round of a fight since reaching a majority decision against Carlos Morales back in 2018. Since then, KingRy has put together five straight wins by way of stoppage, all coming within the seventh round or less.

As for his opponent, Emmanuel Tagoe is rated as the ninth-best lightweight in the world, with his only loss coming in his first professional showing all the way back in 2004. This bout will mark just the second U.S. appearance, with his previous bout being a majority decision win over Mason Menard back in November of 2020.

Ryan Garcia is lined as the massive betting favorite to defeat Emmanuel Tagoe on Saturday night, with the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop set at odds well beyond any realistic +EV buy price. If you’re looking to back Garcia in this match-up, the best way to do so would likely be on the ‘Under,’ as the twenty-three-year-old has produced an Under outcome in five straight fights. The bookies are wise to this, however, with the betting line on this evening’s fight being set at just 4.5 rounds, with the market expecting Garcia to take care of business early on. While it may be alot to ask of the young fighter returning from a hand injury that has kept him inactive for over a year, it’s never wise to count out the Flash in these positions. Ryan Garcia has exceeded the expectations countless times on his rise to boxing prominence and there are no signs that Saturday’s performance will be any different. With this in mind, bet on the ‘Under 4.5 Rounds’ prop at the current odds of -110 at BetOnline.

To place your free bets with BetOnline on Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe, click the link below now.