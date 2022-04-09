UFC 273 Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres Odds, Predictions, and Expert UFC Picks

UFC 273 is live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Headlining the Main Event is current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (23-1-0) taking on former title challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6-0), also known as the Korean Zombie. The only female fight on the Main Card consists of BJJ prodigy Mackenzie Dern taking on “The Tiny Tornado” Tecia Torres. Mackenzie Dern will look to get back on track after losing her last matchup to Marina Rodriguez by Unanimous Decision. Whereas, Tecia Torres is coming in on a 3 fight win streak and beating Angela Hill by Decision.

We’ll break down the fight and the UFC273 card below:

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight

🥊 UFC Pay Per View: 273

273 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Saturday, April 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 273: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View

Pay Per View 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie

Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie 📊 UFC Stats: Mackenzie Dern 11-2-0 | Tecia Torres 13-5-0

Mackenzie Dern 11-2-0 | Tecia Torres 13-5-0 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Dern (-115) | Torres (-105)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

The best UFC betting sites offer free bets and bonus cash for new users that sign up. With up to $6,375 in betting bonuses available for the UFC fights this weekend, we’ll break down some of the best sports betting offers available for the UFC Fight Night card.

Check out our list of the top five UFC betting sites and click the link to claim your free bets for the UFC fight tonight.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for UFC 273 – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for UFC 273 XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie – $500 in Free Bets for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights This Weekend – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights This Weekend Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Volkanovski and Korean Zombie Fight – $750 to Bet on the Volkanovski and Korean Zombie Fight

UFC Odds — Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

This fight opened as a pickem with both fighters -110. Early money came in on Torres pushing Dern up to +135, but since then there has been a steady buyback to the point where Dern is a slight favorite now at -115 and the comeback on Torres at -105. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Betting Odds for Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

Moneyline Odds Play Mackenzie Dern -115 Tecia Torres -105

*UFC odds as of April 5, 2022

UFC 273 Odds on Dern vs Torres Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the odds favoring the over, suggesting that this fight will go to a decision. But this could go either way

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -200 Under 2.5 +160

*UFC odds as of April 5, 2022

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

Here is the full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Fight Card

Main Card: 10pm EST

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (c), bantamweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, middleweights

Tecia Torres vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights

Prelims: 8pm EST

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, welterweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweights

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweights

Mike Malott vs. Mickey Gall, welterweights

Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweights

Early Prelims: 6:15pm EST

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa, Heavyweight

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd, Middleweights

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, women’s strawweight

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweights

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly breakdown the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Mackenzie Dern — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #5

: #5 Age : 29

: 29 Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’4″ (163 cm)

: 5’4″ (163 cm) Reach : 63″ (160 cm)

: 63″ (160 cm) Weight 114.5 lbs (51.9 kgs)

114.5 lbs (51.9 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Mackenzie Dern — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 11-2-0

: 11-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 0

0 Fights Won by Submission : 7 (64% of wins)

: 7 (64% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 4 (36% of wins)

: 4 (36% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Submission : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Decision: 2 (100% of losses

Tecia Torres — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #7

: #7 Age : 32

: 32 Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’1″ (155 cm)

: 5’1″ (155 cm) Reach : 61” (155 cm)

: 61” (155 cm) Weight 115 lbs (52.2 kgs)

115 lbs (52.2 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Tecia Torres — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record: 13-5-0

13-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 1 (10% of wins)

: 1 (10% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 1 (40% of wins)

: 1 (40% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 11 (45% of wins)

: 11 (45% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Submission : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Decision: 5 (100% of losses)

UFC 273: Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

The Ultimate Fighting Championship 273 takes place on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Headlining the main event is the current Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, making his fourth Championship fight against title challenger Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie). Also on the main card is Mackenzie Dern fighting Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres. This fight is a tale of split opinions and there are arguments for both sides, but it will come down to whether or not Mackenzie Dern can get the takedown and submit Tecia Torres. Mackenzie Dern is probably the best female Brazilian Jui Jitsu artist on the planet. A never-ending list of BJJ accolades, Dern is as high level grappler you can get. However, Tecia Torres has also never been finished in her MMA career.

Will Tecia Torres get finished for the first time in her career?

Tecia Torres has never been finished, but she has also never fought a grappler at the level of Dern. The Tiny Tornado is super compact at 5’1″ but also a ball of muscle. Her recent Instagram posts confirm she looks like she is in great shape. Historically Tecia Torres has shown a 58% takedown defense and was taken down in both of her last fights against Angela Hill and Sam Huges. However, the control time per takedown was less than a minute and Torres was able to pop back up. If Tecia can keep the fight standing, she will be the busier fighter landing 4.71 strikes per minute while absorbing only 3.61 strikes per minute.

Can Mackenzie Dern impose her will on the ground?

As previously mentioned, Mackenzie Dern is unparalleled in women’s Brazilian Jui Jitsu. However, she sits at 10% takedown accuracy averaging 0.54 takedowns per 15 minutes. More specifically, Dern is 3/28 in takedown attempts but has 2 takedowns in her last 2 fights. Now if Dern cannot get the takedown, she lands 3.13 strikes per minute but absorbs 4.22 strikes per minute. She has been working a lot with Jason Perillo, her striking coach, so I’d assume it’s getting better. But her striking has been overall unimpressive.

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres

Physically Dern will have a 2″ reach advantage, and a 3″ height advantage. Dern will also be the younger fighter by 3 years at 29 years old. However, Torres will have to have the speed and strength advantage. So this fight is pretty easy to predict.

Mackenzie Dern will take the middle of the Octagon, and Torres will have to circle the outside. Torres normally likes to throw various kicks, but I don’t think she can in this fight with the risk of her kick getting caught and taken down. So that means Torres circling the outside, sticking and moving. Dern will come forward, throwing defense out the window and trying to clinch or get the takedown. If Dern gets the takedown then she likely also gets the submission, however, if it stays standing I can see Torres winning a decision.

Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Dern by TKO/KO: 5% (+1900 or better)

Dern by Sub: 35% (+186 or better)

Dern by Decision: 10% (+900 or better)

Torres by TKO/KO: 15% (+567 or better)

Torres by Submission: 0%

Torres by Decision: 35% (+186 or better)

Which translates to:

Mackenzie Dern +100 or better

Tecia Torres +100 or better

Fight goes to dec: +122 or better

Fight doesn’t go dec: -122 or better

I think the winner and the over/under are correlated, meaning that if Dern wins, it’s likely inside the distance. If Torres wins, it’s likely by decision. So it’s more valuable to take the props such as:

Dern by Submission at +175

Torres by Decision +135

Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for the UFC273 Fights Tonight

My UFC Best Bets articles are currently 5-2 with a profit of 2.3 units. If you are looking to bet on this fight, my best bet is:

You can find this line over at Draftkings, but BetOnline also has a Mackenzie Dern Inside the Distance Only Moneyline as well. I favor Tecia Torres to win, and I see this line as a hedge, so if Dern wins by submission, we break even.

Click the link at BetOnline to claim free bets for the UFC Fights this weekend.