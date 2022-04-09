UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie Best Bets, Odds and Fight Card

UFC 273 is live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday April 9, 2022. Headlining the Main Event is current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (23-1-0) taking on former title challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6-0), also known as the Korean Zombie. Below, I’ll break down the UFC Fights this weekend and give the best bets for UFC 273 Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie | How to Watch the UFC Fights Tonight
- 🥊 UFC Pay Per View: UFC 273
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC 273: 10:00pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC 273: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL
- 📺 TV Channel: Pay Per View
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie
- 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 23-1-0 | Korean Zombie 17-6-0
- 🎲 UFC 273 Odds: Volkanovski (-800) | Korean Zombie (+500)
The Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie
The best UFC betting sites offer free bets and bonus cash for new users that sign up. With up to $6,375 in betting bonuses available for the UFC fights this weekend, we’ll break down some of the best sports betting offers available for the UFC Fight Night card.
Check out our list of the top five UFC betting sites and click the link to claim your free bets for the UFC fight tonight.
- BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for UFC 273
- XBet – $500 in Free Bets for UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie
- MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight
- BetUS – $3,125 in Free Bets for UFC Fights This Weekend
- Bovada – $750 to Bet on the Volkanovski and Korean Zombie Fight
UFC Odds — Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie
Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski opened up as the favorite at -330, with the comeback on Korean Zombie at +270. The majority of action has been on Alex “The Great” moving his line all the way out to -800 and the Korean Zombie at +500. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:
UFC Betting Odds for Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Alex Volkanovski
|-800
|Korean Zombie
|+500
*UFC odds as of March 29, 2022
UFC 273 Odds on Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Total Rounds
The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the odds favoring the over, suggesting that this fight will go to decision. These two Featherweights have shown to be quite durable. Will they go to decision in a 5 round fight?
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 4.5
|-170
|Under 4.5
|+140
*UFC odds as of March 29, 2022
UFC 273: Korean Zombie vs Alexander Volkanovski
Here is the full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Fight Card
Main Card: 10pm EST
- Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title
- Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (c), bantamweight title
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, middleweights
- Tecia Torres vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweights
Prelims: 8pm EST
- Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweights
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweights
- Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, welterweights
- Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweights
Early Prelims: 6:15pm EST
- Mike Malott vs. Mickey Gall, welterweights
- Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweights
- Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, women’s strawweight
UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats
In order to properly breakdown the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.
Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.
Alex Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: Featherweight Champion
- Age: 33
- Country: Australia
- Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)
- Reach: 71.5″ (182 cm)
- Weight 144.5 lbs (65.5 kgs)
- Stance: Orthodox
Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Fight Stats
- Overall Record: 23-1-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)
- Fights Won by Submission: 3 (13% of wins)
- Fights Won by Decision: 9 (39% of wins)
- Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 1 (100% of losses)
- Fights Lost by Submission: 0
- Fights Lost by Decision: 0
Chan Sung Jung — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: #4 Featherweight
- Age: 35
- Country: South Korea
- Height: 5’7″ (171 cm)
- Reach: 72” (183 cm)
- Weight 146 lbs (66.2 kgs)
- Stance: Orthodox
Chan Sung Jung — UFC Fight Stats
- Overall Record: 17-6-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)
- Fights Won by Submission: 8 (47% of wins)
- Fights Won by Decision: 3 (18% of wins)
- Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 3 (50% of losses)
- Fights Lost by Submission: 0
- Fights Lost by Decision: 3 (50% of losses
UFC Fight Night: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Preview
The Ultimate Fighting Championship 273 takes place on Saturday April 9, 2022. Headlining the main event is the current Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, making his fourth Championship fight against title challenger Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie). The Korean Zombie fought for the Featherweight Title back in 2013, but lost by knockout to Jose Aldo. The Korean Zombie is replacing an injured Max Holloway and is coming in off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in June 2021.
Can The Korean Zombie turn the tide and pull off the huge upset?
Born in South Korean, Chan Sung Jung, is a striker who has been fighting professionally since 2007 and entered the UFC in 2011. Since joining the UFC, Jung has gone 7-3, with 6 of those 7 wins inside the distance. Called the Korean Zombie as he fights coming forward, even after taking damage, almost zombie-like. Although his nickname suggest that the Korean Zombie takes a lot of punishment, he absorbs an average of 3.87 strikes per minute, while landing 4.07 strikes per minute. Mostly a striker, The Korean Zombie averages 0.82 takedowns every 15 minutes, but with a 47% takedown accuracy. Against his opponents, he defends 77% of takedown attempts. Although Jung landed 3 takedowns in his most recent fight against Dan Ige, he had not landed a takedown in the 6 previous fights before that.
Will Alex Volkanovski retain his title?
Alexander Volkanovski has not lost a fight since entering the UFC in 2016 and has gone 10-0, against some of the top Featherweights in the world. Before joining the UFC, Volkanovski fought as a professional boxer. Known for great cardio, Volkanovski can push a pace landing 6.42 strikes per minutes, while absorbing 3.34. Not just a boxer, Volkanovski landed 16 takedowns in his first 5 UFC fights. However, in his last 5 UFC fights, he’s only landed 3 for an overall average of 1.77 takedowns per 15 minutes at 34% accuracy.
UFC Betting Trends — Volkanovski vs Zombie
Before I give away the best bets for UFC 273, let’s take a look at how these two fighters have looked in their previous fights.
Alexander Volkanovski
- Volkanovski is 8-0 against orthodox opponents
- Volkanovski has out struck his opponents in every one of his UFC fights
- Volkanovski has won all 7 of his fights that have gone to decision
Chan Sung Jung
- Jung has the first ever “Twister” submission victory in the UFC
- Jung has never been submitted
- Jung has finished 6 of his 7 UFC wins
Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Volkanovski vs Zombie
Physically Chan Sung Jung will have a 1″ height and reach advantage and will be 1 year older. Currently the odds are -800 for Volkanovski, and honestly, I understand why. Jung has lost to their common opponents in Jose Aldo and Brian Ortega, whereas Volkanovski has won against those same opponents. Volkanovski was able to dominate and survive submissions attempts from one of the most dangerous submission artists in the division in Brian Ortega. Volkanovski was also able to beat one of the greatest Featherweight Strikers twice in Max Holloway. There isn’t much Volkanovski hasn’t seen already in the Korean Zombie. I for Jung to win, he has to clip Volkanovski with something unexpected, which has yet to happen in Volkanovski’s 10 UFC fights.
Here’s how I have the fight broken down:
- Volkanovski by TKO/KO: 35% (+186 or better)
- Volkanovski by Sub: 0%
- Volkanovski by Dec: 45% (+122 or better
- Jung by TKO/KO: 10% (+900 or better)
- Jung by Submission: 5% (+1900 or better)
- Jung by Decision: 5% (+1900 or better)
Which translates to:
- Volkanovski -400 or better
- Jung +400 or better
- Fight goes to dec: +100 or better
- Fight doesn’t go dec: -100 or better
There may have been a little bit of value on Volkanovski at his opening line of -350. However, at his current line of -800, I think the value is all gone, and I would suggest not playing his moneyline, so we will have to look for a creative way to approach this fight. Volkanovski by decision is the most likely outcome of the fight, but I wouldn’t lay the juice at -150. If you can find Volkanovski to win by unanimous decision at +125 at some offshore books, that might be worth a play.
Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for the UFC Fights Tonight
My UFC Best Bets articles are currently 5-2 with a profit of 2.3 units. If you are looking to bet this fight, my best bet is:
You can find this line over at BetOnline by using the link below. The Point spread bet means that if Volkanovski wins by decision, he needs to win by at least 6 points on the judges scorecards (49-46, 48-47, 49-46) is 7 points. If Volkanovski wins inside the distance, then we also win. We are basically getting -275 on a -800 favorite.
Click the link at BetOnline to claim free bets for the UFC Fights this weekend.