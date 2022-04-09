UFC 273 Yan vs Sterling | UFC Best Bets, Odds and Fight Card

UFC 273 is live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday April 9, 2022. Headlining the Main Event is current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (23-1-0) taking on former title challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6-0), also known as the Korean Zombie. The Co-Main Event is a the UFC Batamweight Title rematch fight between champion Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling vs Petr “No Mercy” Yan. Many are looking forward to this rematch as Sterling won the first match up a year ago by illegal disqualification after Petr Yan landed a knee while Sterling was on the ground. I’ll break down the fight and the UFC273 card below:

UFC Odds — Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan

Petr Yan was winning the first matchup before the disqualification and therefore opened up as the -350 favorite with the comeback on Sterling at +285, but it wasn’t enough. Money continues to come in on Petr Yan, moving the line down to -450 and the comeback on Sterling at +350. The full breakdown of odds from BetOnline can be seen below:

UFC Betting Odds for Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

Moneyline Odds Play Petr Yan -450 Aljamain Sterling +350

*UFC odds as of April 3, 2022

UFC 273 Odds on Yan vs Sterling Total Rounds

The top sportsbooks in the US have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the odds slightly favoring the over, suggesting that this fight will go to decision. Will this fight go to decision?

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -125 Under 4.5 -105

*UFC odds as of April 3, 2022

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie

Here is the full UFC 273: Volkanovski vs Korean Zombie Fight Card

Main Card: 10pm EST

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Chan Sung Jung, featherweight title

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (c), bantamweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, middleweights

Tecia Torres vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Jared Vanderaa, Heavyweight

Prelims: 8pm EST

Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura, heavyweights

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks, welterweights

Gavin Tucker vs. Pat Sabatini, featherweights

Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd, Middleweights

Mike Malott vs. Mickey Gall, welterweights

Early Prelims: 6:15pm EST

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos, bantamweights

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen, lightweights

Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen, women’s strawweight

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

In order to properly breakdown the UFC fights this weekend, we will have to take a deeper dive into this matchup.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Petr Yan — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #1

: #1 Age : 29

: 29 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’7″ (169 cm)

: 5’7″ (169 cm) Reach : 67″ (170 cm)

: 67″ (170 cm) Weight 135 lbs (61.2kgs)

135 lbs (61.2kgs) Stance: Switch

Petr Yan — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record : 16-2-0

: 16-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (44% of wins)

7 (44% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 1 (6% of wins)

: 1 (6% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 8 (50% of wins)

: 8 (50% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Submission : 0

: 0 Fights Lost by Decision : 1

: 1 Fights Lost by Disqualification: 1

Aljamain Sterling — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Champ

: Champ Age : 32

: 32 Country : United States

: United States Height : 5’7″ (171 cm)

: 5’7″ (171 cm) Reach : 71” (180 cm)

: 71” (180 cm) Weight 134.5 lbs (61 kgs)

134.5 lbs (61 kgs) Stance: Orthodox

Aljamain Sterling — UFC Fight Stats

Overall Record: 20-3-0

20-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 2 (10% of wins)

: 2 (10% of wins) Fights Won by Submission : 8 (40% of wins)

: 8 (40% of wins) Fights Won by Decision : 9 (45% of wins)

: 9 (45% of wins) Fights Won by Disqualification : 1 (5% of wins)

: 1 (5% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO : 1 (50% of losses)

: 1 (50% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission : 1 (50% of losses)

: 1 (50% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 0

UFC 273: Yan vs Sterling Predictions and Picks

The Ultimate Fighting Championship 273 takes place on Saturday April 9, 2022. Headlining the main event is the current Featherweight Champion, Alexander Volkanovski, making his fourth Championship fight against title challenger Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie). In the Co-Main Event, the Bantamweight Championship in on the line in a rematch of current champ Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling vs Petr “No Mercy” Yan. These two fought a year ago in March 2020. Aljamain started out fast pushing a pace and looking for the takedown, but Yan is very difficult to takedown and Sterling ended up slowing down. Into round 4, there was a sequence where Sterling was on the ground and Yan called out to his corner asking if he should knee. Shortly after Petr Yan landed a knee while Sterling was still on the ground which is considered an illegal strike. Because Sterling said he could not continue fighting Petr Yan was disqualified and Sterling ended up winning the Bantamweight title.

What will Aljamain Sterling do differently in the rematch?

Banking on a disqualification win is a very unlikely way for Sterling to win this fight, so how will he approach the rematch. In the first round of the fight, Aljamain was the one pressuring forward and landing more shots, but then started attempting takedowns where he started to slow down. Historically, Aljamain Sterling lands 1.77 takedowns every 15 minutes. Striking wise, Sterling is busy landing 4.84 strikes per minute, while absorbing 2.2 per minute. A member of the Serra-Longo Fight Team, Sterling is savy with submissions as well.

Can Petr Yan regain his title?

Petr Yan started Tae Kwon Do and boxing at a young age. training boxing at a young age. Yan entered the UFC in 2018 where is beat Teruto Ishihara. Since then he has his last 9* UFC fights. I add the asterisk as Yan did lose to Sterling, but by DQ. Primarily a striker Yan lands 5.98 strikes per minute, while absorbing 4.14 strikes per minute. Although he’s a striker, he also averages 1.75 takedowns per 15 minutes at 61% accuracy. In the last fight with Sterling, Yan avoided going to the ground with Sterling, so I doubt he will go for the takedown in the rematch.

Free UFC Picks — UFC Best Bets For Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling

Physically Sterling will have a 4″ reach advantage, but both fighters are the same height. Yan will be the younger fighter by 3 years at 29 years old. The good news is that we have already seen how most of this fight will go. Yan was stronger in the clinch and was able to avoid getting taken down. Sterling was faster on the feet in the early rounds and then faded later on. Sterling has posted some pictures this week looking shredded which may impact his cardio performance. The bad news is that I don’t think much will change in this rematch and the odds reflect that.

Here’s how I have the fight broken down:

Yan by TKO/KO: 25% (+300 or better)

Yan by Sub: 0%

Yan by Decision: 45% (+122 or better)

Sterling by TKO/KO: 5% (+1900 or better)

Sterling by Submission: 10% (+900 or better)

Sterling by Decision: 15% (+567 or better)

Which translates to:

Petr Yan -300 or better

Aljamain Sterling +300 or better

Fight goes to dec: -150 or better

Fight doesn’t go dec: +150 or better

I think the opening odds of Petr Yan -350 was about right, the odds continue to shift as there may be a little bit of value on Aljamain Sterling. At the current price of -450 on Yan, I wouldn’t suggest playing it straight up, so let’s look around for some interesting props on the fight.

Given Sterling slowing down in the later rounds, it’s possible Yan finds the finish in rounds 4 and 5. It will also funny that DraftKings was offering Aljamain Sterling to win by disqualification at +3500 (I wouldn’t suggest betting this)

Best UFC Bets | Best Bets for the UFC Fights Tonight

My UFC Best Bets articles are currently 5-2 with a profit of 2.3 units. If you are looking to bet this fight, my best bet is:

You can find this line over at Draftkings, but BetOnline should add this line later on in the week. Yan by decision is +125, so I just added a little bit more value by taking unanimous decision. It might also be worth live better Yan after round 1, if Aljamain Sterling wins round 1 and the odds are a little closer.

Click the link at BetOnline to claim free bets for the UFC Fights this weekend.