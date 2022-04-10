2022 Masters Live Updates for the Fourth Round at Augusta

At this time it looks like we will see a first time major champion in golf. After the third round of the 2022 Masters, Scottie Scheffler of the United States leads Australian Cameron Smith by by three strokes. Here is what the fourth round has in store.

2:42 pm–Smith and Scheffler tee off…Scheffler’s tee shot puts himself into a little bit of trouble…

2:48 pm–Min Woo Lee of Australia shoots a 30 on the front nine of the final round to get to -2…there have been six golfers in history to have shot a 30 on the front nine in a round at the Masters…they are Johnny Miller of the United States (1975), Greg Norman of Australia (1988), K.J. Choi of South Korea (2004), Phil Mickelson of the United States (2009), Gary Woodland of the United States (2014), and Tony Finau of the United States (2019)…

2:53 pm–Lee is in the top seven, but still not the top Australian as Smith is at -6…

2:53 pm–Smith birdies the first to reach -7…

2:56 pm–Woods finishes the 18th with a par putt which he makes…finishes at +13…