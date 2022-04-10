Golf

2022 Masters Live Updates for the Fourth Round at Augusta

Jeremy Freeborn

At this time it looks like we will see a first time major champion in golf. After the third round of the 2022 Masters, Scottie Scheffler of the United States leads Australian Cameron Smith by by three strokes. Here is what the fourth round has in store.

2:42 pm–Smith and Scheffler tee off…Scheffler’s tee shot puts himself into a little bit of trouble…

2:48 pm–Min Woo Lee of Australia shoots a 30 on the front nine of the final round to get to -2…there have been six golfers in history to have shot a 30 on the front nine in a round at the Masters…they are Johnny Miller of the United States (1975), Greg Norman of Australia (1988), K.J. Choi of South Korea (2004), Phil Mickelson of the United States (2009), Gary Woodland of the United States (2014), and Tony Finau of the United States (2019)…

2:53 pm–Lee is in the top seven, but still not the top Australian as Smith is at -6…

2:53 pm–Smith birdies the first to reach -7…

2:56 pm–Woods finishes the 18th with a par putt which he makes…finishes at +13…

 

Topics  
Golf
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf

how to bet on the masters in South Carolina

How to Bet on The Masters in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  7h
how to bet on the Masters in North Carolina

How to Bet on The Masters in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  7h
how to bet on the masters in ohio

How to Bet on the Masters in Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  7h
How to Bet on the Masters in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

How to Bet on the Masters in CA | California Sports Betting Guide

Al Mac  •  7h
how to bet on the Masters in Kansas

How to Bet on The Masters in KS | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  7h
how to bet on the masters in kentucky

How to Bet on The Masters in KY | Kentucky Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  7h
how to bet on the Masters in hawaii

How to Bet on The Masters in HI | Hawaii Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  7h