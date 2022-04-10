Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (April 10)

There are going to be plenty of NBA games on the schedule for Saturday, leaving bettors to have a good opportunity to make some profit. Below, we are going to go over the best NBA picks and one parlay for the day.

NBA Games On Sunday

Bucks vs Cavaliers

Hawks vs Rockets

Pacers vs Nets

Hornets vs Wizards

Pistons vs 76ers

Heat vs Magic

Raptors vs Knicks

Celtics vs Grizzlies

Bulls vs Timberwolves

Warriors vs Pelicans

Kings vs Suns

Lakers vs Nuggets

Jazz vs Trail Blazers

Thunder vs Clippers

Spurs vs Mavericks

Best NBA Bets – Sunday, April 10

Below, we’re going to go over two picks and one parlay that bettors can profit from at BetOnline.

Memphis Grizzlies +7 vs Boston Celtics

Although the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be sitting almost every guy on their team, I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that the Boston Celtics are going to have one of the nastiest tank jobs that the NBA has ever seen. If Bostons’ fanbase is any indication of who they want to play in the first round, the last team that the Celtics want to play is the Brooklyn Nets.

If Boston was to win this game, they would most likely be playing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. If they were to lose, they would be playing the Chicago Bulls or Toronto Raptors.

I just have a gut feeling that on Sunday we are going to see the Boston Celtics do everything they can to lose this game and avoid Brooklyn at all costs.

Take the Grizzlies +7.

Cleveland Cavaliers -8 vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and most of their other guys. Outside of Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee is not going to play any of their normal starters and most of their top role players.

When Milwaukee doesn’t play any of these guys, there’s a case to be made that they are arguably the worst team in all of the NBA. In no exaggeration whatsoever, the Milwaukee Bucks can simply not win a game when most of these guys are out. Obviously, this is going to be something that isn’t necessarily that strange considering how good the players at the top of the Milwaukee lineup are, but nonetheless, they might be the worst team in the NBA when they sit most of their guys.

Take Cleveland -8.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

My parlay of the day is going to be small today just because many teams are going to be sitting some of their key guys, and considering that we could see some teams lose on purpose, I do have some worries. However, as I previously noted, I do think the Memphis Grizzlies could even win their game outright so I’m definitely going to take them with the +7 points.

The Dallas Mavericks should be able to take care of the San Antonio Spurs as they will be looking to get ready for the playoffs.