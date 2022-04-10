Denver’s Bobby Brink Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Deal With Flyers

What a weekend it’s been. Hours after winning an NCAA title with the Denver Pioneers, All-Amerian forward and Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist Bobby Brink has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Philadelphia Flyers. Brink was drafted 34th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

According to Cap Friendly, Brinks’s deal is worth $925,000, with a cap hit of $925,000 for the 2021-22 season. His salary is comprised of $92,500 in signing bonuses and $832,500 in base salary. His contract will begin this season.

“We’re very excited to have Bobby under contract after an outstanding career in college hockey that concluded with a National Championship,” Flyers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher said. “Bobby possesses a high compete level combined with terrific hockey sense and offensive skill that has led him to succeed at every level he has played in his young career.”

“This is such a storied organization. So much history. I couldn’t be happier joining the Flyers,” Brink said.

During the 2021-22 season, Brink was the NCAA’s leading scorer. Brink played in 41 games scoring (14g-43a–57pts) he was also a plus-27. In 84 games with the Pioneers, Brink scored (27g-65a–92pts), he was also plus-24. Brink scored 12 of his 27 goals on the power play. Two of his 27 goals were game-winning goals.

This past season, Brink was named the 2021-22 NCHC’s Forward of the Year and the NCHC’s Player of the Year.

