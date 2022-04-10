NCAA

Denver’s Bobby Brink Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Deal With Flyers

Eric J. Burton

What a weekend it’s been. Hours after winning an NCAA title with the Denver Pioneers, All-Amerian forward and Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist Bobby Brink has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Philadelphia Flyers. Brink was drafted 34th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

According to Cap Friendly, Brinks’s deal is worth $925,000, with a cap hit of $925,000 for the 2021-22 season. His salary is comprised of $92,500 in signing bonuses and $832,500 in base salary. His contract will begin this season.

“We’re very excited to have Bobby under contract after an outstanding career in college hockey that concluded with a National Championship,” Flyers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher said. “Bobby possesses a high compete level combined with terrific hockey sense and offensive skill that has led him to succeed at every level he has played in his young career.”

“This is such a storied organization. So much history. I couldn’t be happier joining the Flyers,” Brink said.

During the 2021-22 season, Brink was the NCAA’s leading scorer. Brink played in 41 games scoring (14g-43a–57pts) he was also a plus-27. In 84 games with the Pioneers, Brink scored (27g-65a–92pts), he was also plus-24. Brink scored 12 of his 27 goals on the power play. Two of his 27 goals were game-winning goals.

This past season, Brink was named the 2021-22 NCHC’s Forward of the Year and the NCHC’s Player of the Year.

Brink’s agent, former Minnesota Golden Gophers Ben Hankison Tweeted this.

Topics  
NCAA NHL
Eric J. Burton
Eric Burton is a 1996 and 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers the University of North Dakota Hockey and Division I college hockey. Eric is the Contributing Editor for Inside Hockey. Finally, Eric is the Editor of the Sin Bin at the Sports Daily.
View All Posts By Eric J. Burton
Eric J. Burton
Eric Burton is a 1996 and 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers the University of North Dakota Hockey and Division I college hockey. Eric is the Contributing Editor for Inside Hockey. Finally, Eric is the Editor of the Sin Bin at the Sports Daily.
View All Posts By Eric J. Burton

Related To NCAA

Doug Edert

Former Saint Peter’s Standout Doug Edert Reportedly Transferring To Bryant

Jon Conahan  •  20h
Doug Edert

Could Doug Edert Reunite With Holloway At Seton Hall?

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 8 2022
How to Bet on the National Championship | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

Kansas Defeats UNC, Crowned National Champions

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 5 2022
How to Bet on the National Championship | Florida Sports Betting Guide

NCAA Basketball Championship Game Predictions, Odds, and Best Bets

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 5 2022
How to Bet on the National Championship | Kansas Sports Betting Guide

National Championship Preview: NCAA Basketball Championship Predictions and Picks

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 5 2022
National Championship

4 Players That Will Make a Difference in the National Championship Game

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 3 2022
how to bet on the UNC vs Duke game in North Carolina

NBA Draft 2022: Is Paolo Banchero’s March Madness Enough To Make Him The No.1 Pick

Jon Conahan  •  Apr 4 2022