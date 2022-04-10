How to Bet on the Masters in Ohio | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

While Ohio sports betting is not legal yet, residents can still bet on the Masters at regulated golf betting sites.

The first major championship of the year, the 86th Masters will kickstart championship golf on Thursday August 7th.

The 2022 Masters will mark the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first Masters win. While PGA Tour fans wait for Woods’ return, there are many fascinating narratives at Augusta before golf’s most iconic event.

Golf fans in the Buckeye State looking to bet on the Masters tournament for free can get up to $6,375 in free golf bets ahead of The Masters.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on the Masters in Ohio and get free PGA Tour bets this weekend.

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

Continuing its tradition of honoring golf legends, the Masters is set to start on Thursday teeing off with honorary starters, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson. Golf fans looking to bet on the Masters for free can boost their bankroll with $6,375 at the best Ohio sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll rank the best Ohio sports betting sites for the Masters.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in OH – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in OH XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in OH – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in OH MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Ohio – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Ohio Bovada – $750 to Bet on The Masters in Ohio – $750 to Bet on The Masters in Ohio

How to Bet on The Masters in Ohio

While Ohio sports betting isn’t legal yet, the best golf betting sites are making it easy for the Buckeye State to bet on Augusta National.

Check out the list below to learn how to bet on the Masters in Ohio.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Ohio sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on The Masters in OH

Ohio Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Ohio

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Ohio

With the Masters teeing off on Thursday, the best Ohio sports betting sites are giving away big golf betting bonuses to fans ahead of the tournament start. Golf fans can also cash in on odd boosts, Masters betting contests, and a wide variety of Masters betting lines including head-to-head matchups, top 10 finishes, and more.

To learn more about the Ohio sports betting bonuses available for the Masters, scroll down below.

Masters Predictions | Masters Picks and Best Bets

Jon Rahm has finished top 10 in his last four trips to Augusta National. He is heading to the 2022 Masters in the hunt for his first green jacket and reclaiming the No.1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings. Rahm is fourth in the world in total strokes gained and has notched four top 10 finishes in eight total starts. Take Jon Rahm as the outright winner at 10-1 at The Masters.

