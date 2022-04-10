How to Bet on the Masters in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites

The 86th Masters Tournament tees off this Thursday, April 7th, from the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Georgia.

Canadian Corey Conners opened at 60-1 odds to win the 2022 Masters this week and is still in the hunt for his first green jakcet heading into Sunday. Last year, Conners hit a hole-in-one on the par-3, sixth hole, just the sixth hole in one on that hole in Masters history.

Conners finished tied for eighth place at last year’s Masters, making it the fifth-best performance by a Canadian at Augusta in Masters history. Canada sports betting fans can back Corey Conners as he goes for the first Masters win by a Canadian since Mike Weir did it in 2003.

To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Canada, while cashing in on great Canadian sports betting offers and free golf bets along the way, continue reading as we explore the top Canadian sportsbooks available for the 2022 Masters.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

PowBet – $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on the Masters SportsInteraction – 100% Welcome Bonus Up To $500 in Free Golf Bets Bodog – $400 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters MyBookie – $1,000 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters



How to Bet on The Masters in Canada

Canada Golf Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Canada

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: TBD

TBD 💸 Masters Champion Payout: TBD

TBD 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Golf Odds: Scottie Scheffler -2050

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Canada

Bet on the Masters in Canada this weekend and cash in on a number of great free bets and sportsbook bonuses from the top Canadian sports betting sites. If you’re brand new to golf betting, we’ve got you covered. The best Canadian sports betting sites offer alternative markets on the 2022 Masters, including head-to-head match-up props, round-by-round outcomes, and even live odds on the tournament as it’s happening. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Canada, while cashing in on exclusive golf betting offers for Canadian residents, continue reading as we review the top Canadian betting sites available for the 2022 Masters.

1. PowBet — $150 Sports Betting Bonus for the 2022 Masters

🏆 Founded 2021 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Matched Free Bet, Up To $150 ✅ Recommended For The Best Golf Odds in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Interac e-Transfer, Paysafecard 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes PowBet is one of the top Canadian sports betting sites available for betting on the Masters in Canada. Canadians who register with PowBet now will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $125, as well as a weekly 50% reload bonus of up to $750. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details. PowBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Must Opt-In to Sports Betting Offer

Place Sports Bets on 2.00 Odds or Higher

Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $300

No Rollover Requirement

2. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline has served the Canadian sports betting market for almost twenty years, becoming one of the most trusted brands in the industry. BetOnline is giving users a chance to win $10,000 in prizes in their annual Masters Preditor contest. Sign-up to play now, and Canadian residents can collect a 50% registration bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Shangri La — $500 in Free Golf Bets



🏆 Founded 2016 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Single Game Betting in Canada 💳 Payment Methods Credit Card, Interac e-transfer, ecoPayz, ApplePay, AmazonPay, Cryptocurrency, and more 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes The first round of the Masters tees off this Thursday and Canadian sports betting fans looking to cash in on great golf betting offers can do so with Shangri La. Sign-up with Shangri La today and Canadian residents will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as six free golf bets. Conditions apply, see terms below for full details. Shangri La Promo Code Terms and Conditions All New Players in Canada Are Eligible For The Sports Betting Bonus

Minimum Deposit of $25

7x Rollover Requirement

Golf Picks This Weekend | Masters Picks

Justin Thomas is lined at 12-1 odds to win his first green jacket this week, the second betting favorite on the board only behind Jon Rahm. Thomas was just one stroke of the lead in the third round of the 2021 Masters, before hitting his third shot on thirteen into the tributary of Rae’s Creek. Thomas fell out of contention with a triple bogey in the third round of the 2021 Masters, but managed to keep his streak of top-25 finishes extended to five straight years. If Thomas can play up to the level he has played in his previous appearances at Augusta, he is a shoo-in to be among the top of the leaderboard this weekend, making him a great wager at 12-1 odds to win the 2022 Masters.

