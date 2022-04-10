How to Bet on The Masters in HI | Hawaii Sports Betting Guide

In Hawaii, sports betting is considered a longshot but golf fans can still place bets on the Masters with the top online sportsbooks.

Scottie Scheffler currently has a three-stroke lead at The Masters and will be looking to put on the green jacket for the first time.

Tied for 20th, Tiger Woods looks like he’s going to make the cut and play at Augusta National over the weekend. As long as Woods remains in contention, it will be hard to count him out on Sunday.

Residents that want to bet on the Masters in Hawaii can claim free bets and golf betting offers for the action this weekend. Let’s break down how to bet on the Masters in Hawaii and get up to $6,375 in free golf bets.

The Best Hawaii Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

Golf fans can still get in on The Masters betting action at the top Hawaii sportsbooks. For the Masters, bettors in the Aloha State can get free Hawaii sports betting bonuses and free bets for the action at Augusta National.

Below, we’ll break down the best Hawaii sports betting sites for The Masters and the golf betting offers available this weekend.

How to Bet on The Masters in Hawaii

While Hawaii sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Hawaii sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Hawaii Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Hawaii

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Tiger Woods has held his own in his return to action at The Masters.

At +2, he remains tied for 20th, which should be good enough for him to make the cut this weekend. Woods has shined before on the weekend at The Masters. He has dominated Round 3 and Round 4 at Augusta National on his way to five Masters wins and 14 top-10 finishes.

As of now, it looks like Wood will be playing golf on Saturday and Sunday, which makes him as good a bet as any golfer in the field to win it all.

Take Tiger Woods to win The Masters on Sunday at BetOnline, one of the top Hawaii sports betting sites.