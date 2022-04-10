How to Bet on the Masters in IA | Iowa Sports Betting Sites

Residents can bet on The Masters in Iowa this weekend, as the biggest golf tournament of the year swings into the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler is the new betting favorite after Jon Rahm failed to meet expectations out of the gate at the 86th Masters. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is among one of the most popular betting options for Iowa sports betting fans this year, as a number of golf bettors are wagering on Tiger to win his sixth green jacket in 2022.

To find out how to bet on the Masters in Iowa while cashing in on some of the very best Iowa sportsbook bonus offers and free golf bets for the first major of the year, continue reading as we explore all of the best betting options for Iowa sports betting fans in 2022.

The Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

How to Bet on The Masters in Iowa

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Iowa sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Iowa Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Iowa

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Corey Conners was a long shot, 60-1 underdog to win his first green jacket at Augusta this weekend, and after a solid first round on Thursday, Conners’ name has fired up the leaderboard and the betting window with a move to 25-1 headed into the weekend rounds at Augusta.

The Canadian golfer has experience at Augusta too. This will be Conners fifth Masters appearance and he’s performed well in the past.

Conners finished in the top ten in both the 2021 and 2020 Masters, with his T8 finish last year being the fifth-best performance by a Canadian at Augusta National.

With Conners having recent success at the Masters, he’s a great bet to make at 25-1 odds to win the green jacket this weekend.

To place your free golf bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.