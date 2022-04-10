How to Bet on The Masters in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting Guide

The Masters is about tradition and the past green jacket winners always receive an invitation to Augusta National every April.

The 86th Masters is set to start on Thursday, April 7th on the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ first win at Augusta. With Woods’ return, all eyes will be on the five-time champion in his first time competing again in over a year.

Massachusetts residents that want to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters can boost their bankroll ahead of Thursday at the top online sportsbooks. Even though Massachusetts sports betting isn’t legal, fans can still bet on the Masters at regulated golf sportsbooks.

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on The Masters in Massachusetts and claim up to $6,375 in free bets.

Massachusetts Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Massachusetts

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

The Best Golf Betting Sites for Masters in Massachusetts

It’s time for some championship golf and the best Massachusetts sports betting sites are letting fans bet on The Masters for free.

For more information about the top Massachusetts sports betting bonuses available during The Masters, scroll down below.

Masters Predictions | Masters Picks and Best Bets

While there is a lot of value in The Masters field this year, bettors can get even more favorable odds on a wide variety of Masters props. While it might not seem like it, the hole-in-one bets have a lot of value, especially with active players in the field who have already nailed one in the past two years.

Bryson Dechambeau drained an ace on hole 16 in 2019 and while he is fighting through injuries this season fans can still expect some Masters magic from the 28-year-old. Take Dechambeau to sink a hole-in-one at Augusta National this weekend.

