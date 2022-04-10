How to Bet on the Masters in NE | Nebraska Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 Masters swings into round four this Sunday, with round three and the final fourth round to be played this weekend. Nebraska sports betting fans can get in on all the betting action this weekend with a number of great golf betting offers from the top Nebraska sportsbooks available for the 2022 Masters.

Tiger Woods shot an impressive one under par putting him among the top of the odds board as the tournament moves into the weekend. While pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm is on the rebound after failing to meet expectations in round one.

Nebraska sports betting fans can wager on their favorite golfer to pick up a green jacket while cashing in on great betting offers along the way. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Nebraska, continue reading as we highlight the best betting offers available for Nebraska residents.

The Best Nebraska Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in NE – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in NE XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in NE – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in NE MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Nebraska – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Nebraska Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on The Masters in Nebraska

While Nebraska sports betting hasn’t officially launched yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Nebraska sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Nebraska sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the best Nebraska sports betting sites

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

Nebraska Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Nebraska

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

RELATED: 2022 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard, Odds, and Scores

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Corey Conners finished round one just three strokes back of the lead, tied for seventh place after eighteen holes of golf at Augusta. Conners finished in the top ten in both the 2021 and 2020 Masters, and is currently lined at 25-1 odds to win his first green jacket, a sharp move from his pre-tournament long-shot odds of 60-1. With his recent success at Augusta in mind, Conners is a great bet to make to win the 2022 Masters at the current price of 25-1.

To place your free golf bets on the Masters today with BetOnline, click the link below now.