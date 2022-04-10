How to Bet on The Masters in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Championship golf begins with The Masters at Augusta National, where the best players in the world look to cement their place in golf history.

The 86th Masters will begin on Thursday April 7th and Tiger Woods is expected to play in the event. North Carolina residents looking to get in on the Masters betting action can bet for free at the top golf sportsbooks. While North Carolina sports betting laws restrict players to in-person sportsbooks, residents can still bet on The Masters at regulated bookmakers.

In this article, we'll go over how to bet on The Masters in North Carolina

Now that North Carolina sports betting is legal in the state, PGA Tour fans can bet on The Masters from their mobile device

North Carolina Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in North Carolina

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

As defined by Jim Nantz, "Augusta National… an oasis of career defining moments".

Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets and Picks

The No.1 ranked player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, has been on fire this season. He has won three PGA Tour events in the last two months including the Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitation, and WGC Match Play event, so he comes into The Masters in top form.

Even though he’s ranked No. 1 in the world, his history at Augusta National has him priced with some attractive Masters odds this year. Scheffler has two appearances at Augusta National in 2020 where he tied for 19 and 2021 in a tie for 18th. Scheffler was also one of the biggest movers on the golf futures market prior to the event, moving from +4000 at some sportsbooks to +1600 ahead of The Masters.

Look for the Texas native to continue his hot streak at the Masters. Take Scheffler to wear the green jacket this weekend at Augusta National.

Look for the Texas native to continue his hot streak at the Masters. Take Scheffler to wear the green jacket this weekend at Augusta National.