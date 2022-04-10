How to Bet on the Masters in OK | Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Masters in Oklahoma this weekend as the final round of the 86th Masters tees off this Sunday, before third and final round action on Saturday and Sunday. Cameron Smith opened the tournament with a double bogey at the first hole, but wound up with the tournament lead after round one with a score of four under par. Tiger Woods opened the tournament tied for 10th place after 18 holes of golf.

Oklahoma sports betting fans can get in on all of the Masters betting action this weekend with some of the top Oklahoma sports betting available for the 2022 Masters. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Oklahoma while cashing in on free golf bets and exclusive sportsbooks bonuses for the biggest tournament of the year, continue reading as we explore the all of the top Oklahoma sports betting offers.

The Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in OK – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in OK XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in OK – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in OK MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Oklahoma – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Oklahoma Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on The Masters in Oklahoma

While Oklahoma sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Oklahoma sports betting bonuses and bet on The Masters for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Oklahoma sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the best Oklahoma sports betting sites

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

Oklahoma Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Oklahoma

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

RELATED: 2022 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard, Odds, and Scores

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Corey Conners opened the tournament as a 60-1 long shot to win his first green jacket at Augusta this weekend, but after a solid round of 70 on Thursday, Conners has shot up the odds board and is currently sitting at 25-1 to become just the Canadian to win the Masters. Conners finished last year’s tournament tied for 8th place, and the 2020 tournament tied for 10th. The Canadian has had a knack for pulling ahead of the pack in the early stages of tournaments, and would be a great bet to get behind before cuts are made on Saturday.

To place your free golf bets with BetOnline todayu, click the link below now.