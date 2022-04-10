How to Bet on The Masters in SC | South Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Legal South Carolina sports betting still looks like a longshot at the moment but residents can still bet on The Masters with the top offshore sportsbooks.

The 86th edition of The Masters teed off on Thursday morning. While Tiger Woods captured most of the media hype with a strong -1 under par in the first round, Sungjae Im sits atop The Masters leaderboard with a stellar -5 in the opening round at Augusta National.

Golf fans can bet on The Masters in South Carolina and get free bets at the best sports betting sites.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

Golf fans can boost their bankroll for The Masters Round 2 at the top South Carolina sports betting sites. With $6,375 in free golf bets, residents can bet on The Masters for free at the top South Carolina sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over the best South Carolina sports betting sites for The Masters Round 2.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in SC – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in SC XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in SC – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in SC MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Masters in South Carolina

While South Carolina sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim South Carolina sports betting bonuses and bet on Tiger for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on The Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Click here to sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free Masters bets at the best South Carolina sports betting sites

South Carolina Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in South Carolina

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

After 18 holes of golf, one thing is clear: Tiger Woods came to Augusta National to win.

As if his comeback to professional golf wasn’t impressive enough, Woods shot one under par at Augusta National in his return to the PGA Tour on Thursday. Not only is Woods going to make the cut, but the five-time Masters champion will be in the hunt for his sixth green jacket.

Golf fans have to believe that if Woods is anywhere within the vicinity of the lead on Sunday, he will have a chance to win.

Take Tiger Woods to win the Masters at +2500 odds.

While the public has already been betting on Woods, he still has +2500 odds to win The Masters at BetOnline, one of the top golf betting sites. BetOnline is also giving away three free bets, including a free live bet and free player props bets for the 2022 Masters.

Click below to claim your free Masters bets at BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting apps.