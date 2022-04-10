How to Bet on the Masters in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

Golf fans can bet on the Masters in Wisconsin this weekend as the biggest PGA tournament of the year is off and running with round two on Friday. Australian golfer Cameron Smith is currently the standout betting favorite after one round of play. Smith’s best Masters performance came in 2020, where he finished in second place, as a runner-up to Dustin Johnson. Smith shot an impressive -4 in round one of the Masters and tees off for round two at 1:30 PM local time.

Wisconsin sports betting fans can get in on the Masters betting action this weekend with a number of great betting offers from the top sportsbooks available for the 2022 Masters. To learn more about how to bet on the Masters in Wisconsin while cashing in on free golf bets and sportsbooks bonuses, continue reading as we explore the very best Wisconsin sports betting sites available for the biggest tournament of the year.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for The Masters Round 2

Wisconsin Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Wisconsin

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: CBS | ESPN | Masters.com

CBS | ESPN | Masters.com ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Masters Odds: Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +550 | Dustin Johnson +650 | Scottie Scheffler +800 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +2500

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

Expert Masters Predictions | Masters Best Bets for Round 2

Round 1 of The Masters is in the books and a few longshots appear to have a chance to contend at Augusta. After an impressive round one, Corey Conners is lined at 25-1 odds to win his first green jacket this Sunday at the final round of the Masters. Conners finished in the top ten of both the 2021 and 2020 Masters, with his 2021 performance at Augusta National being the fifth-best performance by a Canadian in Masters history. Conners found himself among the top ten after one round and is pressing further as the tournament approaches the weekend. Bet on Corey Conners to win the Masters at +2500 via BetOnline now.

