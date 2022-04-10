How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Less than 14 months after enduring a car crash that damaged his right leg so badly there was a possibility a need for amputation, Tiger Woods confirmed that he plans to compete at The Masters this week.

The 86th Masters will mark the 25th anniversary of Woods’ first green jacket and he will look to make golf history by tying Jack Nicklaus by winning his sixth Masters tournament. While Florida sports betting isn’t legal yet, golf fans get in on the Masters betting action can bet on Tiger Woods at the top golf betting sites.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in Florida and get up to $6,375 in free PGA Tour bets.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for The Masters

With Tiger Woods’ most likely making his return to the PGA Tour on Thursday, the top Florida sportsbooks are welcoming the legendary golfer back in the Sunshine State with free PGA Tour bets and golf betting bonuses.

Below, we’ll go over the top Florida sports betting sites for The Masters.

BetOnline – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in FL – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Masters in FL XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in FL – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in FL MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Masters 2022 BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Florida – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Florida Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

RELATED: Tiger Woods’ Plans to Play and Win at The Masters

How to Bet on Tiger Woods at The Masters in Florida

While Florida sports betting is not legal yet, the best golf betting sites make it easy to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters.

In four easy steps, golf fans can claim Florida sports betting bonuses and bet on Tiger for free this weekend.

For a quick guide on how to bet on Tiger Woods at the Masters, check out the list below.

Click here to get your golf betting bonus for Masters 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Florida sports betting bonus for The Masters Place your free bets on Tiger Woods at The Masters in FL

RELATED: Peyton Manning Tips and Masters Betting Predictions

Florida Masters Betting — How to Watch The Masters 2022 in Florida

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Masters

2022 Masters 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10

Thursday-Sunday, April 7-10 💰 Masters Purse: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 💸 Masters Champion Payout: $2,070,000

$2,070,000 🏆 Masters 2021 Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama 🕛 Masters Tee Times Start: 7:00 am

7:00 am 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia 🎲 Tiger Woods Masters Odds: Tiger Woods +4500

RELATED: How to Watch The Masters

Masters Leaderboard | 2022 Masters Round 4 Leaderboard

The fourth and final round of the Masters is set to get underway on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, holds a three stroke lead over Cameron Smith heading into the final day.

Scheffler comes into Sunday -9 under par through three rounds while Smith sits at -6 under par. Meanwhile, first round leader Sungjae Im is in third place, five strokes back of the lead at -4.

After making the cut, Tiger Woods shot +6 on Saturday, bringing his score to an unsightly +7 through three rounds.

For a full glimpse of The Masters leaderboard heading into Round 4, check out the chart below.

Masters Leaderboard Masters Field Masters Score 1 Scottie Scheffler -9 2 Cameron Smith -6 3 Sungjae Im -4 T4 Shane Lowry -2 T4 Charl Schwartzel -2 T6 Justin Thomas -1 T6 Corey Conners -1 8 Danny Willet E T9 Tommy Fleetwood +1 T9 Rory McIlroy +1

Masters Odds | Odds to Win the 2022 Masters

BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites, has the best Masters odds heading into the final round.

With a three-stroke lead heading into Sunday, Scheffler has become the odds-on favorite to win his first green jacket. The top sportsbooks have set Scheffler’s odds to win the Masters at -205 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, second place Cameron Smith has +275 odds to win the Masters today and first-round leader Sungjae Im comes in at +1400 odds.

The rest of the field sits at least seven strokes back of the lead, making Sunday’s final round more of a three horse race to determine the Masters winner.

Below, we’ll break down The Masters odds from BetOnline for some of the top golfers heading into Round 4.

Masters Field Masters Odds BetOnline Free Play Scottie Scheffler -205 Cameron Smith +275 Sungjae Im +1400 Shane Lowry 6600 Justin Thomas +6600 Charl Schwartzel +12500 Corey Conners +15000 Corey Conners +2500 Dustin Johnson +25000 Rory McIlroy +25000 Danny Willet +25000 Collin Morikawa +25000 Tommy Fleetwood +25000

*all Masters betting odds taken from BetOnline

RELATED: Five Longshot Masters Bets That Could Win at Augusta National

The Best Masters Betting Sites in Florida

It’s the best time of year to bet on golf, with the Masters this weekend and the return of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour, the best Florida sports betting sites are delivering more value than traditional online sportsbooks. This weekend, Florida residents can claim golf betting bonuses, free PGA Tour bets, win contests, and more. In addition, golf fans have a wide variety of Tiger Woods Masters props they can bet on including odds for hole-in-one, finishing position, top 20 finish, and more.

To learn more about the best Florida sports betting bonuses available for the Masters, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Masters

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Florida residents can win like Tiger with the best free golf bets for The Masters from BetOnline. With a free PGA Tour players prop, in-play, and matched mobile bet, golf fans run zero-risk betting on the Masters. New members in Sunshine State can also cash in $1,000 in free Florida sports betting bonuses for the 2022 Masters. In addition, BetOnline features a free-to-enter predictor contest with $10,000 in cash prizes.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Masters Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Florida sports betting bonuses from BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Masters in FL

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Florida sports betting apps, XBet features some of the top live Masters betting odds. For golf fans looking to cash in on live golf odds during head-to-head matchups, XBet is the best place to bet. New members can claim up to $500 in free golf betting bonuses on their first bet at XBet.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to get your free Masters betting bonuses at XBet, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Masters 2022 in FL

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Masters Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Golf fans don’t need to whiff on their chance to win money betting on the 2022 Masters in Florida. With the best golf odds, free PGA tour bets, and big Florida sports betting bonuses, MyBookie is one of the top places to make money during the Masters. New members receive up to $1,000 in free PGA Tour bets on their initial deposit at MyBookie. Unlike the top Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie is offering odd boosts during The Masters giving the Sunshine State the most value on every single bet.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get your free Masters bets at MyBookie, click on the link below.

Tiger Woods Masters Picks | Best Tiger Woods Bets on The Masters

After months of speculation on when he would return, Tiger Woods will make his debut in over a year at Augusta National. While many patrons flock to watch him play, Woods believes he’s ready to win another green jacket this year. His biggest challenge will be walking the course at Augusta. Since 1997, Woods has made 23 Masters appearances and has made the cut 22 times in his career. While the odds favor him missing the cut at -130, golf fans know to never count him out. Take Tiger Woods to make the cut at +100 odds.

Click on the button below to place your free Tiger Woods bets at BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites.