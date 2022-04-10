Blue Jackets

Jack Roslovic records second career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn

Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He scored thrice in a 5-4 Blue Jackets win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Roslovic opened the scoring at 13:14 of the first period from Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He then scored at 4:04 of the third period from Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland to put the Blue Jackets up 3-2. Roslovic’s hat trick was the overtime winner from Gustav Nyqust and Werenski at 3:19 of the extra period. Roslovic added a fourth point with an assist on a goal by Justin Danforth at 12:34 of the third period, which put the Blue Jackets up 4-2 at the time.

Interestingly, Roslovic’s only other National Hockey League career hat trick was the only other time he had a four-point game. That came on February 2, 2019, when he had three goals and one assist for four points in a 9-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Anaheim Ducks. Roslovic was then traded by the Jets to the Blue Jackets on January 23, 2021 with Laine for a third round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec. The deal between the Jets and Blue Jackets was considered one of the biggest deals during the coronavirus-shortened 2021 regular season.

Roslovic is the third Blue Jackets player to get a hat trick this season. He is followed by Laine, who scored thrice for Columbus in a 7-4 Blue Jackets win over the Chicago Blackhawks on February 17, and Cole Sillinger, who scored three times for Columbus in a 6-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on March 13.

In 2021-22, Roslovic now has 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points. He is a +1 with eight penalty minutes, three power-play points, two game-winning goals, 106 shots on goal, 312 faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 51 hits, 29 takeaways and 32 giveaways. Roslovic’s other game-winning goal this season came in a 4-2 Blue Jackets win over the Vancouver Canucks on November 26.

 

 

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Jeremy Freeborn
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Blue Jackets

Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets 3/26/22 @ 7:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Theresa Ferries  •  Mar 26 2022

Patrik Laine notches ninth career hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2022

Flyers trade Jakub Voracek to Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 27 2021

Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dies from a firework accident in Michigan

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 6 2021

Elvis Merzlikins, Vitek Vanecek record 1-0 Tuesday shutouts

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 28 2021

Top eight point producers traded on NHL trade deadline day

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2021

Maple Leafs trade defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to the Blue Jackets

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 13 2021