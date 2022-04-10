Jack Roslovic records second career NHL hat trick

Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio recorded his second career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He scored thrice in a 5-4 Blue Jackets win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Roslovic opened the scoring at 13:14 of the first period from Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He then scored at 4:04 of the third period from Patrik Laine of Tampere, Finland to put the Blue Jackets up 3-2. Roslovic’s hat trick was the overtime winner from Gustav Nyqust and Werenski at 3:19 of the extra period. Roslovic added a fourth point with an assist on a goal by Justin Danforth at 12:34 of the third period, which put the Blue Jackets up 4-2 at the time.

Interestingly, Roslovic’s only other National Hockey League career hat trick was the only other time he had a four-point game. That came on February 2, 2019, when he had three goals and one assist for four points in a 9-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Anaheim Ducks. Roslovic was then traded by the Jets to the Blue Jackets on January 23, 2021 with Laine for a third round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and Pierre-Luc Dubois of Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec. The deal between the Jets and Blue Jackets was considered one of the biggest deals during the coronavirus-shortened 2021 regular season.

Roslovic is the third Blue Jackets player to get a hat trick this season. He is followed by Laine, who scored thrice for Columbus in a 7-4 Blue Jackets win over the Chicago Blackhawks on February 17, and Cole Sillinger, who scored three times for Columbus in a 6-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on March 13.

In 2021-22, Roslovic now has 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points. He is a +1 with eight penalty minutes, three power-play points, two game-winning goals, 106 shots on goal, 312 faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots, 51 hits, 29 takeaways and 32 giveaways. Roslovic’s other game-winning goal this season came in a 4-2 Blue Jackets win over the Vancouver Canucks on November 26.