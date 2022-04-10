MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for April 10

The MLB is going to have a slew of games on Sunday, offering bettors many ways to profit. Check out our MLB picks and parlays below that are going to assist bettors in making some money.

MLB Games | April 10

Red Sox vs Yankees

White Sox vs Tigers

Brewers vs Cubs

Phillies vs Athletics

Orioles vs Rays

Dodgers vs Rockies

Mariners vs Twins

Marlins vs Giants

Mets vs Nationals

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Reds vs Braves

Astros vs Angels

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Guardians vs Royals

Pirates vs Cardinals

Best MLB Picks and Parlays | April 10

Houston Astros ML vs Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros’ first three games of the series have been interesting. Houston currently has a 2-1 series lead and was dominating in most of the games besides the last one on Saturday where they ended up getting shut out.

Considering that the Astros have arguably the best lineup in all of baseball, maybe outside of the Los Angeles Dodgers, I do think that today’s the perfect time for them to get back on track.

The Los Angeles Angels are going to be throwing Jose Suarez. He had a decent season a year ago as he finished 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

The main reason I am on the Astros today is that since they got shut out yesterday, I can’t imagine this lineup not coming out and doing damage against a below-average Angels pitching staff.

Take the Astros to win outright.

New York Yankees ML vs Boston Red Sox

The next play of the day is going to be taking the New York Yankees to win outright. If the Yankees were to win this game, they would start the season off on an extremely impressive sweep against their long rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Beating the Red Sox three times in a row is never an easy task, and when factoring in the magnitude of the rivalry, it makes it even more unlikely that the Yankees are going to be able to do this. However, with the way the Yankees have been able to swing the bat as Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton have both homered twice in their first two games, I think that the Yankees are truly playing their best baseball to start the season and this trend will continue.

The Yankees are looking like a team that has something to prove. They believe that they are much better than they are getting credit for and there’s no better way to show the world that that is the case than to beat the Boston Red Sox three games in a row to start the season.

Take the Yankees to win outright.

MLB Parlay Of The Day

The parlay of the day is only going to be these two picks. The one other game that I am interested in taking is the San Francisco Giants to win outright, but considering that Trevor Rogers looked great for the Marlins a year ago, I have some doubts and want to play it on the safe side here.