MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

With a host of MLB games on Sunday and Opening Series’ coming to an end, it’s time to start looking at the best picks of the day.

The New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Kansas City Royals are all looking to open their seasons with sweeps.

MLB Games | April 10

Red Sox vs Yankees

White Sox vs Tigers

Brewers vs Cubs

Phillies vs Athletics

Orioles vs Rays

Dodgers vs Rockies

Mariners vs Twins

Marlins vs Giants

Mets vs Nationals

Rangers vs Blue Jays

Reds vs Braves

Astros vs Angels

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Guardians vs Royals

Pirates vs Cardinals

MLB Picks | April 10

Below, we will go over my two most confident picks of the day. Get the best odds at BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Minnesota Twins ML vs Seattle Mariners

The Bailey Ober experience is something I expect to watch more than a few times this season. The Twins right-hander was the 1st pick of the 12th round in the 2017 June Amateur Draft, and in 92.1 innings pitched on the Major League level in 2021, he recorded a 4.19 ERA with an impressive 5% BB% and 35.9% chase %.

Heading into his first full season as a big leaguer, I expect Ober to build off of his strong rookie campaign. He has already shown flashes in Spring, as in 12 innings pitched he has allowed just two earned runs while holding opponents to a .179 batting average.

On the flip side, Marco Gonzales will be pitching for the Seattle Mariners. On the surface, Gonzales had a pretty good 2o21 season, posting a 3.96 ERA over 143.1 innings pitched. But his expected ERA was 5.05 and he was at the bottom of the league in xwOBA, xSLG, whiff% and barrel %.

Against a team in the Minnesota Twins that boasts righty power bats such as Carlos Correa, Gary Sanchez and Miguel Sano, expect Gonzales to have a tough time navigating his way through the game. Back Bailey Ober and the Twins to take the Sunday matinee at Target Field.

Take the Twins at -140 or better.

Miami Marlins ML vs San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants housed some of 2021’s biggest overachievers last season, one of them being Anthony Desclafani. Desclafani was terrible in 2020, posting a 7.22 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched with the Cincinatti Reds. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Desclafani joined the Giants in 2021 and posted a 3.17 ERA in 167.2 innings pitched. This isn’t to say he didn’t improve, as he boasted a -11 Run Value on his Slider and ranked in the 80th percentile in BB%.

But his 3.17 ERA was a good ways away from his 4.00 xERA. This bet is less so a fade of Anthony Desclafani anyway, and more of a bet on Trevor Rogers as an underdog. Rogers was one of the best pitchers in baseball last season, posting a 2.64 ERA and a 3.37 xERA in 133 innings pitched. Neither team boasts much of a scary lineup here, so I’ll take the better pitcher as an underdog.

Take the Marlins at +130 or better.