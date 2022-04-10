MLB Prop Bets Today | Best MLB Player Prop Bets for April 10

MLB

The first MLB Sunday of the 2022 season has presented plenty of nice betting opportunities in the player props market. With teams going deeper into their rotations and settling into the start of the year, let’s see if we can find some winners.

MLB Games | April 10

  • Red Sox vs Yankees
  • White Sox vs Tigers
  • Brewers vs Cubs
  • Phillies vs Athletics
  • Orioles vs Rays
  • Dodgers vs Rockies
  • Mariners vs Twins
  • Marlins vs Giants
  • Mets vs Nationals
  • Rangers vs Blue Jays
  • Reds vs Braves
  • Astros vs Angels
  • Padres vs Diamondbacks
  • Guardians vs Royals
  • Pirates vs Cardinals

Best MLB Player Props Today

Let’s go over the best MLB player props bets for today, April 10, 2022.

Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-137)

Freddy Peralta was one of the best pitchers in MLB last year, posting a 2.81 ERA and a 33.6% K% (good for the 95th percentile). He dominates opponents with his fastball, slider, curveball mix. He gets a lot of ride on his fastball, as it averaged just 14.9 inches of drop last season, and uses his Curveball and Slider to keep hitters off balance.

The Cubs had the highest K% of any team in MLB last season. While Javier Baez isn’t around anymore, I still think Peralta will have the Cubs’ young hitters looking lost at the plate today.

Giancarlo Stanton UNDER .5 Hits (+139)

As most of us may already know, Giancarlo Stanton has hit six home runs in his last six games against the Boston Red Sox. Tonight that changes. The Yankees will be going up against right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck tonight, and he’s a matchup nightmare for Giancarlo Stanton.

Houck relies mainly on a fastball/slider mix, which can be devastating against a hitter like Giancarlo Stanton who struggles with side-winding right-handers with good sliders. In a small sample size of four career plate appearances against Houck, Stanton is 0-4 with two strikeouts and a walk. Houck will handle Stanton and his generally poor approach at the plate, while the Red Sox will be extra careful with who they pick to face Stanton in later innings out of their bullpen. The only way I see Stanton reaching base tonight is via the base on balls, so let’s take a stab at him having a hitless night despite his strong power start at the plate.

