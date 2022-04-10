New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 4/10/22 Game Preview

The Buck Showalter era is off to a roaring start for the New York Mets (3-0), who have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2012. A strong effort from Chris Bassitt on the mound and a grand slam from Pete Alonso helped the Mets shut out the Washington Nationals (0-3) 5-0. The Mets will look to break out the brooms and complete a four-game sweep of the Nationals this afternoon with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-5, 6.04 ERA in 2021) is set to make his season debut for the Mets today. Carrasco’s 2021 campaign was ruined from the jump due to a hamstring injury that cost him four months, which should explain a lot of Carrasco’s struggles and set the stage for a better 2022 season. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (7-9, 5.47 ERA in 2021). Fedde is looking at an important year in his career as he will look to cement his place in Washington’s rotation with a strong performance in 2022.
Carrasco is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, against the Nationals.
Fedde is 0-3 with a 5.19 ERA in 13 career appearances, including eight starts, against the Mets.
Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha are back in the lineup after getting last night off. Escobar will bat fifth and start at third base while Canha shifts to right field and hits seventh.
Starling Marte will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will move to left field and hit eighth while Robinson Cano mans second base and bats sixth.
Nelson Cruz is 11 for 30 (.367) with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs against Carrasco while Juan Soto has a three-run homer in his only at-bat against the Mets’ starter.
McNeil (5 for 12, 2B, RBI) and Pete Alonso (6 for 12, 2 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Fedde.
The Mets are trying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2012.
The Mets are trying to complete their first-ever four-game sweep in Washington. The last time the Mets swept the Nationals in Washington came back in 2018, when they pulled off a three-game sweep in April.