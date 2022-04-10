New York Mets at Washington Nationals: 4/10/22 Game Preview

The Buck Showalter era is off to a roaring start for the New York Mets (3-0), who have won their first three games of the season for the first time since 2012. A strong effort from Chris Bassitt on the mound and a grand slam from Pete Alonso helped the Mets shut out the Washington Nationals (0-3) 5-0. The Mets will look to break out the brooms and complete a four-game sweep of the Nationals this afternoon with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-5, 6.04 ERA in 2021) is set to make his season debut for the Mets today. Carrasco’s 2021 campaign was ruined from the jump due to a hamstring injury that cost him four months, which should explain a lot of Carrasco’s struggles and set the stage for a better 2022 season. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (7-9, 5.47 ERA in 2021). Fedde is looking at an important year in his career as he will look to cement his place in Washington’s rotation with a strong performance in 2022.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

