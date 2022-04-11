2022 WNBA Draft: Rhyne Howard Goes No. 1 to Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream of the WNBA have selected the University of Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard with the number one overall pick on Monday night in New York City.

This is an exciting time in the WNBA as the draft selections are finally going to be able to be in person after missing the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Howard is a six-foot-two guard that averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds this season for the Wildcats.

The Atlanta Dream was supposed to have the number one pick as the Washington Mystics actually won the top pick in the draft lottery. The Dream ended up trading with the Mystics to secure the number one spot to get Howard.

She was the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore and a junior due to her incredible scoring abilities.

Rhyne Howard and her 284 career 3-pointers are part of what makes her such a dangerous offensive player. Howard now has the opportunity to become a signature player for a Dream franchise that went 8-24 last season and has missed the playoffs in four of the past five years.

The WNBA has plenty of ladies that are some of the most talented athletes in the entire world and it’s going to be exciting to see players like Rhyne Howard and the rest of the draft selections have incredible careers.