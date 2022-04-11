Australian federal election odds have recently been posted with Australia’s PM Scott Morrison calling for an election to be held on May 21st, 2022. The Labor Party of Australia is the stand-out betting favorite, looking to prevent the incumbent conservative coalition from forming government for a fourth straight term.

Current Prime Minister Scott Morrison faces being ousted after facing harsh criticism by both the regional and global community for his stance on issues such as climate change, COVID-19 response, and foreign policy. Should the Labor Party win the 2022 Australian Federal Election, it would be the first government formed by the Labor Party since Julia Gillard’s federal election win in 2010.

The Best Politics Betting Sites for the 2022 Australian Federal Election

2022 Australian Federal Election | May 21st, 2022

The 47th Parliament of Australia will be elected in the 2022 Australian Federal Election on May 21st, 2022. In this year’s Australian federal election, all of the 151 seats in the lower house, the Australian House of Representatives will be up for election, as well as 40 of 76 seats in the upper house, the Senate, will also be contested.

On April 10th, the Governor-General of Australia released documents calling for the election, setting out a timeline of dates. This timeline will begin with the prorogation of the 46th Parliament of Australia on April 11th and will conclude with the July 1st commencement of terms for the representatives elected on May 21st, 2022.

2022 Australian Federal Election Timeline

11 April – 9:29 am: Prorogation of the 46th Parliament of Australia

11 April – 9:30 am: Dissolution of the Australian House of Representatives

11 April – Issue of writs

18 April – Close of electoral rolls

21 April – Close of candidate nominations

21 May – Polling day; commencement of terms for territory senators

28 June – Return of writs (last day)

1 July – Commencement of terms for state senators

Australian Federal Election Odds | Politics Betting Odds

The Australian Labor Party is a -300 betting favorite ahead of the May 21st election. Recent polls have shown the Labor Party to hold a significant advantage in head-to-head polling against the incumbent Liberal Coalition. For full betting odds on the Australian Federal Election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Who Will Be the Next Prime Minister of Australia?

If the current betting odds are any indication of the outcome, the Australian Labor Party is set to win the most seats in the 2022 Australian Federal Election. With this, Anthony Albanese would become the 31st Prime Minister of Australia. Albanese’s most significant party policy in the lead up to this 2022 election is a commitment by the Labor government to reduce emissions across Australia by 43% by the year 2030.

Climate change will be a wedge issue in this year’s election campaign, as current PM Scott Morrison has been accused of having a lack of ambition on what most scientists have called a global crisis. This, along with issues concerning Chinese economic interference, COVID-19 response, and the current war in Ukraine, will have a major effect on the results of this year’s Australian federal election.