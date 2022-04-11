MLB Betting Odds, Totals, and Run Lines for the Baseball Games Today

There are going to be plenty of games on Monday for bettors to have a chance to make money in the early part of the Major League Baseball season. Make sure to check out all of our previews for the best MLB bets of the day.

MLB Games Monday | April 11

Guardians vs Royals

Brewers vs Orioles

Rockies vs Rangers

Red Sox vs Tigers

Athletics vs Rays

Mets vs Phillies

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Mariners vs Twins

Marlins vs Angels

Padres vs Giants

MLB Odds and Betting Lines for April 11

Below, we will take a look at the odds for today’s game and how to bet on MLB games tonight.

Guardians vs Royals Odds, Run Line, and Total

The matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals is going to offer two of the bottom half teams in all of baseball.

Cleveland is going to be coming in as the favorite on the money line at -115. The over/under for this one is going to be 8.5.

Brewers vs Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles are going to offer one of the more lopsided games of the day. Milwaukee didn’t start the season off the way that they were hoping for, but they will still be coming in as the favorite at -155 on the money line. The over/under for this one is going to be 9.

Rockies vs Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total

The matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers is going to be one of the more interesting ones of the day. Both of these teams offer lineups where guys can leave the yard at any moment, so expect a few home runs to be hit in this one. The Rangers are going to be coming in as the favorites at -135 and the over/under is going to be at 10.

Red Sox vs Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Boston Red Sox are going to be traveling to Detroit to take on the Tigers on Monday. Boston is going to be coming into this one as the favorite after a series loss against the New York Yankees as they are – 125 on the moneyline. The over/under in this one is going to be 9.5.

Athletics vs Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to have the highest odds to win on Monday as they will be -240 on the moneyline against the Oakland Athletics. Considering that this game is going to be played in Tampa Bay and Oakland has one of the worst rosters in all of baseball, it makes sense why Tampa Bay is going to be the heavy favorite in this one.

Mets vs Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Shockingly, the New York Mets are going to be coming into this one as the underdog. Philadelphia will be coming in at -150 on the moneyline, and the over/under will be set at 9.

Look for the Mets to continue their above-average play and walk away with a win here.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are going to offer baseball fans one of the more exciting matchups of the day. Both of these teams should be at the top of the American League East when the season is over, so expect a good one here. The Yankees are going to be coming into this one as the favorite as they’re -120 on the moneyline and the over/under is going to be 9.

Nationals vs Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a series where they did not perform the way that they were hoping for. Losing two games against the Cincinnati Reds after winning the World Series is unacceptable and they’re going to look to get back on track against another below-average team in the Washington Nationals. Atlanta is going to be the favorite in this one at -220 on the moneyline and the over/under is going to be at 9.5.

Mariners vs Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners are going to offer another game that is going to be one of the best of the day. If the Mariners win this game, they will win the series, and if Minnesota wins this one, they will be able to tie the series.

Minnesota is going to be coming into this one as the favorite at -135 and the over/under is going to be 9.5.

Marlins vs Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total

The Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Angels had opening weekends that they’re going to want to forget. The Angels will be coming in at -140 on the moneyline and the over/under is going to be 9.5.

Padres vs Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total

The final matchup of the day is going to feature the San Deigo Padres and the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are going to be coming into this one at -150 on the moneyline and the over/under is going to be at 8.5.

How to Bet on the MLB Games Tonight

All major league baseball games and other sporting events are going to be offered at BetOnline. BetOnline is one of the top sports books in the world and has the best MLB bets, free bets, parlay boosts, and much more.