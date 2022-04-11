MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

With a host of MLB games on Monday and teams starting their second series of the season, it’s time to start looking at the best picks of the day.

Below, we will go over my two most confident picks of the day.

Detroit Tigers ML vs Boston Red Sox

This is pretty much a direct fade of the Red Sox coming off a long weekend series in the Bronx. Boston was able to salvage the final game of a three-game series on Sunday night, but had to use five relievers, including high leverage arms in Ryan Brasier, Jake Diekman and Hansel Robles.

The game ended at around 11:00 PM Eastern Time, so the Red Sox had to get on a plane immediately following the game and get ready for this game today at 5:10 PM EST. Boston will also have Michael Wacha on the mound, who pitched to a 5.05 ERA and a 5.47 xERA over 124.2 innings pitched in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tigers, on the other hand, were blown out by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon. They did not need to go deep into their high-leverage bullpen arms, and also have the advantage of no travel. They’ll have Matt Manning on the mound, who posted a 5.80 ERA in 85.1 innings pitched last season. I don’t expect Manning to go deep into this game, and the Tigers will have some rested arms to help out of the bullpen. The Red Sox, on the other hand, really only have Garret Whitlock fully ready to go out of the bullpen today.

I’ll take a stab at the home underdog Detroit Tigers today. They should be motivated to turn it around after their embarrassing showing yesterday, while the Red Sox might be tired and in a letdown spot following a needed Sunday Night win at Yankee Stadium.

Take the Tigers at +105 or better

Philadelphia Phillies ML vs New York Mets

The New York Mets will travel from DC to Philadelphia to meet yet another division rival. The Mets squandered a late lead to the Nationals on Sunday for their first loss of the season, while the Phillies’ lineup stayed quiet against Daulton Jefferies in a 4-1 loss.

This play is a direct fade of Taijuan Walker. From June 1st through the end of the season in 2021, Walker recorded a 5.64 ERA, striking out just 91 batters in 105.1 innings pitched. The Phillies will have Ranger Suarez going today, who projects to be one of their better starting pitchers this season.

The Mets will also be without Edwin Diaz, who is away mourning the passing of a family member. With the Mets’ bullpen stretched thin and Taijuan Walker unlikely to have much success tonight, I’ll be backing the Phillies to get the job done at home.

Take the Phillies -150 or better.