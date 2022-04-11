The Toronto Raptors could be in trouble versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, according to Shaq.

The NBA Hall of Famer and TNT Analyst made headlines with his bold predictions for the NBA Playoffs over the weekend.

Shaq didn’t just predict that the Raptors would get swept in the first round, he nearly guaranteed it. After the Raptors vs 76ers matchup was called a battle, Shaq was quick to interrupt co-host Ernie Johnson.

“Toronto’s getting swept. Write it down.” Shaq repeated.

Later on during the Inside The NBA broadcast, Shaq later rescinded his guarantee.

Shaq taking back his prediction that the Raptors would get swept in the first round #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/YYe9fiShqz — RapsMuse⚪️ (@RapsMuse) April 11, 2022

While the NBA legend might not be confident in NBA Playoffs pick, it doesn’t seem like he’s giving the Raptors much of a chance to advance.

While it's just one NBA expert's prediction for the playoff series, the Raptors also appear to be heavy underdogs.

Toronto has +160 odds to win the series versus the 76ers. Meanwhile, the 76ers are set at -180 odds to win the series.

The Raptors NBA Championship odds are also set at +7500, a steep price for the No. 5 seed in the East. On the other hand, the 76ers have a modest +1200 odds to win the NBA Championship.

Will the Raptors Be Able to Pull Off the Upset?

Toronto will have a few things playing to its advantage in the first round.

Philadelphia was actually better on the road compared to at home this season. The 76ers posted a 24-17 record at Wells Fargo Arena compared to a 27-14 mark away from home.

However, the 76ers will be without top defender, Matisse Thybulle, on the road in Toronto due Canada’s current travel laws.

Toronto also won three of the four regular-season meetings against Philadelphia. Pascal Siakam averaged 30.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game in those contests and will look to continue his success during the NBA Playoffs.

